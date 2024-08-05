FC Barcelona are heading into their third pre-season friendly in the United States in high spirits, having won their first two matches. In their debut, the Blaugranas beat Manchester City in a thrilling penalty shoot-out, and yesterday they beat Real Madrid 2-1, thanks to a brilliant double from Pau Víctor. Now, Flick’s team is preparing to face AC Milan in a match that will be played on Wednesday 7 August at 01:30 Spanish time, Tuesday 6 at 19:30 local time.
This match against Milan will be a crucial test for Barça, who are looking to fine-tune their preparation ahead of the start of the official season. The Italians, for their part, are also using these friendlies to fine-tune their squad and test out new tactics. Both teams are eager to be competitive and put on a good show for their supporters.
As for possible lineups, Flick could opt for rotations, giving minutes to young players and trying out different tactical schemes. The regular starters will get some minutes, while new signings and youth players like Pau Víctor will have the opportunity to shine.
AC Milan, meanwhile, could also field a mix of starters and substitutes, looking to consolidate their playing style and evaluate the performance of their players in different positions.
Barça will close their pre-season with the traditional Joan Gamper Trophy, which this year will be played against AS Monaco. This last match before the start of La Liga will be key for Flick to define his ideal eleven and fine-tune the last tactical details for a season that promises to be intense and full of challenges.
The possible lineup of FC Barcelona
Goalie: Ter Stegen
Defenses: Koundé, Christensen, Martínez, Balde
Midfielders: Gundogan, Bernal, Casado
Forwards: Pau Victor, Raphinha, Lewandowski
Milan’s possible lineup
Goalie: Torriani
Defenses: Teracciano, Thiaw, Tomori, Calabria
Midfielders: Bennacer, Loftus-Cheek, Liberali
Forwards: Saelemaekers, Chukwueze and Nasti
