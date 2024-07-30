Milan, from Manchester City to Real Madrid

Last training session in New York for Milan who fly to Chicago to face Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid in the second match of the Soccer Champions Tourr. Paulo Fonseca’s team is coming off a fine victory over Manchester City at Yankee Stadium. Meanwhile, behind-the-scenes photography has emerged from the match between the Rossoneri and the Premier League champions, a match that was much more than a luxury friendly. Returning to play for the first time since 2012 at the legendary New York Yankee Stadium, Milan felt almost at home, given the close strategic partnership between the Rossoneri club and the New York Yankees that the acquisition of RedBird has brought to ACM, whose board includes Randy Levine, president of the Yankees. A closeness between the two of the most iconic clubs in the world also demonstrated by the participation of Hal Steinbrenner, owner of the Yankees, and Randy Levine, in Gerry Cardinale’s welcome to the Manchester City executives upon their arrival at the stadium before the match.

In the photos in the gallery: Hal Stenbrenner, owner New York Yankees, Randy Levine Pres NY Yankees and member of the ACM board of directors, Gerry Cardinale, Marty Edelman Member of the Board City Football Group and Vice Chairman New York City FC, Ferran Soriano Ceo City Football Group

AC Milan Transfer Market, Samardzic Wants the Devil. And Fofana…

Very hot hours in the transfer market for Milan. The only thing missing is the official announcement for the 23-year-old Serbian central defender Strahinja Pavlovic (from Salzburg), then it will be time to close for the Tottenham right back Emerson Royal (a reinforcement in that role has become even more necessary given Florenzi’s knee injury). In midfield the Rossoneri are not giving up Yossouf Fofana: Monaco, however, continues to keep the request high (at 35 million), despite the fact that there is only one year left until the expiry of the contract. “I have a good relationship with Fofana, we have been clear about the necessary price since day one. The offer must be good for Fofana but also for AS Monaco; otherwise, staying here would also be a possibility”, the words of sporting director Thiago Scuro.

The name of Lazar Samardzic is also hot, a wildcard capable of varying between midfield and attacking midfield. A path, according to Corsport, “More alive than ever, concrete, possible. This is given above all by the desire that the Serbian talent has to move to the Rossoneri. He made it known to the directors of via Aldo Rossi in the meeting that took place with his father-agent, he also made it explicit to Udinese, without, however, reaching a break that would not be good for him or for the Friulian club to which, in any case, he is very attached”. However, Udinese continues to ask for 25 million for the 2002-born player and the possible technical counterparts (Adli and Pobega) have not yet warmed up the Friulian club.

The possible sale of Malik Thiaw to Newcastle (for whom Milan are asking 40 million)? “There’s no update on that. I’m always reluctant to comment on these things but it’s a player I obviously know from our games against Milan and yes he’s a very good player but that’s it,” said Magpies manager Eddie Howe.