AC Milan and Atalanta transfer markets, medical visits and signing of the contract for De Ketelaere

Charles De Ketelaere has carried out the medical tests and signed the contract that will bind him to Atalanta. The 22-year-old Belgian midfielder therefore leaves the Milan after a disappointing season: arrived from Bruges for around 35 million after a long market telenovela in July 2022, in Serie A he did not show the flashes of talent that had been seen with the Belgian team (14 goals and 7 assists in the Jupiler Pro League in 2021/2022).

CDK also in the national team did not have a year with particular satisfactions: at the World Cup in Qatar he was in the group but made an appearance (15 minutes on the pitch in the final match lost against Morocco) and in the Under 21 European Championship in June he did not live up to expectations.

De Ketelaere from Milan to Atalanta, the figures of the operation

But the talent is there and a football master like Gasperini is ready to bet on him: De Ketelaere is an Atalanta player at least for the next season. These are the figures of the operation: 3 million for the loan to Milan and the redemption is set at 22 million plus 4 in bonuses. Furthermore, a percentage of around 10% on future resale is foreseen for the Rossoneri.

