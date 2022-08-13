Double for the Croatian, the other goals from Hernandez and Diaz. Debut in the second half for De Ketelaere, Origi and Pobega. But watch out for the defensive phase: the goals of Becao and Masina are a wake-up call

Marco Pasotto

Midsummer dreams don’t fade at the dawn of the championship. If anything, they are strengthened because this Milan reappears in the tournament with the same vigor with which it had concluded last. The four goals squeezed into Udinese’s goal, in addition to being many in themselves, also serve to hide some amnesia in the defensive phase that should not be underestimated, and therefore to frustrate the two goals scored by the Friulians. In a nutshell, it is the same Milan seen during the pre-season: ruthless in front, a little distracted behind, unpleasant novelty given how it went last season.

Pioli has the keys to get involved, but in the meantime the other side of the coin remains above all in the eyes. The one that glitters and that offers a fierce Devil in pressing, imaginative in the maneuver, dynamic in the plays and tonic in the legs. It is striking to think that compared to the disastrous Udinese-Milan (1-0) in August 2019, Calabria is the only survivor in the starting eleven. Only three years have passed and it was a total revolution capable of bringing a Scudetto, built on those players to whom Pioli relied today from the first minute: no new face, the debuts all arrived at the end of the match because this is not a group that needs to be turned upside down. Sottil, on the other hand, was unable to sanctify his first bench in Serie A: the technical gap is evident, and there it is, but ugly messes like the Rossoneri’s third and fourth goals are better not seen anymore. See also Lionel Messi, negative before the critics of the French media

The choices – Pioli confirmed the feelings of the eve: space for the handyman Krunic next to Tonali, Messias preferred to Saelemaekers and Diaz behind Rebic, with Giroud returning from a fatigue diverted on the bench. Sottil was able to count on Becao’s return in defense, okay Walace also in the middle of the median, flanked by Pereyra and Makengo, with Soppy and Masina in the wing. Attack entrusted to the former Deulofeu and Success, with Beto on the road to full recovery ready to take over. About ninety seconds were enough to ignite the match and throw a cold punch at the Meazza: Deulofeu’s corner and Becao’s winning head (that’s right, again him: three of the Brazilian’s five goals in Serie A arrived with Milan), with the kind collaboration of Rebic and Leao, amused in observing the opponent’s movement. A bucket of freezing water from which Milan freed themselves in less than a quarter of an hour, confirming the maturity of a team that hasn’t ended up – for some time now – under water when things get bad. The draw came on a penalty (but there will be several discussions) by Hernandez propitiated by the incursion of an irrepressible Calabria, who flopped the support with the door wide open and then clashed heavily with Soppy: Marinelli’s revision to the Var monitor and penalty granted. Tactical underlining: in the last act of the action, net of the penalty, there was a full-back. See also The usual Bale: Real "remembers" on social networks after months, but arrives late for training!

Announcements – This is the Milan of Pioli (mourning in the arm for Villiam Vecchi), who then launched another kick to the Friulians at 15 ‘, at the end of a very beautiful action – yet another this summer – triggered by Diaz, developed from Calabria and finished by Rebic in the center of the area. Common denominator of the Rossoneri one-two: Diaz, who skilfully stitched both actions. Side note: the Devil was especially dangerous on the right, and it is a novelty that does not go unnoticed. A Milan that was Pioliano for a long time even after, with the usual guidelines: high aggression, intense rhythms, many players taken in the attacking phase beyond the line of the ball. In addition to the individual technique of several players, of course. All things that forced Udinese to hole up, yes, but in a messy way, without having the possibility of organizing a real counterattack. Soppy tried to push but bumped into Theo, Deulofeu tried to invent but didn’t find great support from his teammates. And when some Rossoneri made trouble – Tomori’s empty advance -, someone else ran to help: a recovery by Kalulu on Deulofeu thrown at goal was worth as much as a goal. When everything seemed over in the first 45, however, Udinese put the game back on its feet. Pereyra’s cross, another winning header. This time by Masina. Sweet dreams for Messias, who at one point gave up the marking completely. Two goals scored by Milan both in defense: not very well.

What gifts – A few seconds after the start of the second half, Udinese decided to participate in the gallery of defensive horrors. Long enveloping cross from Hernandez, Nehuen Perez jumps awkwardly to empty, the ball bounces just as awkwardly on Masina and ends on the feet of Diaz, almost incredulous. Thanks, and easy net support easy. Devil ahead again, but compared to the first half, the Bianconeri put their heads out with more courage and dynamism. Pereyra and Makengo have raised their laps and the match has become more balanced, even if Maignan took no real risks. A balance that was definitively broken in the 23rd minute, when Milan found their fourth goal. That is, if he really went to get it, with Messias and Diaz who went to press Pereyra close to the Friulian area, biting him until he lost the ball. At that point it all became easy: Diaz’s support and Rebic’s second personal center. A goal sought and wanted with malice. This, yes, a great sign. More to report? A majestic personal action by Leao (a breath high) and above all the debut of Origi and the prince Charles: minute 26, outside Diaz and inside De Ketelaere, in addition to Giroud for Rebic. The blond moved well, certainly helped by a downhill race, but still with personality. CDK also scores, but everything was stopped for a few seconds due to offside. There is no hurry, as baptism it has already been a beautiful party like this. See also 4 players who end contract in Tigres UANL