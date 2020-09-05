AC Milan has presented the second transfer of the summer after Pierre Kalulu (Olympique Lyon). Brahim Diaz is initially on loan from Real Madrid for a year.
It was only in winter 2019 that Brahim Diaz moved from Man City to Royal for the proud transfer fee of 17 million euros. However, the 21-year-old has not yet played in the star ensemble of Real Madrid as desired – the players and club hope that this situation will change at Milan.
According to Italian media, the Rossoneri were ultimately unable to secure a purchase option for Brahim Diaz. It is said, however, that Milan and Real will surely find a solution for the Spanish U21 international after the loan is over due to their excellent relationship. Buying Milan with a subsequent buyback option is a very likely option for the coming summer.
After Diaz, the Rossoneri already have the next new addition in the pipeline in Sandro Tonali. Tiemoue Bakayoko will also move to the Italian fashion metropolis in the coming days.
