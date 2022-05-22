AC MILAN SCUDETTO, THE REPORT CARDS OF AFFARITALIANI.IT

Milan won the 19th championship in its history on the Sassuolo field, reaching Inter. One less than the dream of putting the second star on the Rossoneri shirts. Here are the Affaritaliani.it report cards to the boys of Pioli, capable of performing a dream tricolor ride, also overturning the predictions of the beginning of the season that gave Inter and Juventus favorites and, behind, the Devil in tussle with Atalanta, Naples, Rome and Lazio.

AC MILAN, THE PROTAGONISTS OF THE SCUDETTO

MAIGNAN VOTE 10

Milan announces his arrival just a few hours after the victory againstAtalanta on the last day of last season, which gives the Champions pass to the Rossoneri (with a deserved second place finish, among other things, behind Conte’s Inter and in front of Gasperini’s Goddess and Juventus). The fear of many Rossoneri fans is immediately evident: he will be able to hold onto the legacy of Gigio Donnarumma? Magic Mike clears all doubts from the first matches as a goalkeeper for Milan: between the posts he is almost unbeatable, the charisma is a great leader and moreover he is a champion ball and chain. His raises are worthy of a great playmaker and the icing on the cake remains that 70-meter throw that turns into an assist for Leao in the San Siro victory (1-0) against Sampdoria.

TOMORI-KALULU VOTE 9.5

A pair of power plants envied all over the world. Tomori arrives at Milan as a redundant from Chelsea in January 2021, immediately earning the starting shirt with no ifs and buts. At the end of the season his performance convinces the Rossoneri management to redeem him for just under 30 million: an important investment for the Devil, but also a swept bet today is easily worth twice as much in light of an absolutely flawless season. If Tomori is a hit by applause made by Paolo Maldini And Ricky Massara, Kalulu it is a real Milanese masterpiece (and here they should be remembered once more Geoffrey Moncada and his scout team): taken as a right-back, on a free transfer by Lyon – without yet having made his debut in professional football – Pierre was invented by Pioli as a central. First due to a state of pure emergency (in the autumn of 2021), then during this season also and above all by technical choice: after the injury of Simon Kjaer (7.5 rating) the world seemed to have collapsed over Milan, it seemed essential to have to buy a defender to work alongside Tomori in the January transfer market. Instead, a Kalulu like this would have been a luxury, having to play only the championship (for the return to the Champions League next season, the Dutchman is on the way. Sven Botman from Lyon): he has a great sense of position and anticipation. And the coolness that puts us in the most complicated hallways (for many, not for him) denotes two things: personality and excellent football technique. Among the Rossoneri central players there is also an applause for Alessio Romagnoli (rating 6.5) who made his when Pioli called him into question.

THEO HERNANDEZ VOTE 9

Five goals and six assists: a thrusting left-back (capable of improving year after year in the defensive phase) like him, no team in the world has it. When he accelerates the ball and chain, the opposing defenders must make the sign of the cross to stop him. He is often so devastating that they can’t even do it. The 70-meter gallop ball and chain with which he brought Atalanta to their knees at San Siro, launching Milan towards the Scudetto on the Sassuolo field, is the best spot than Theo can be unstoppable. On the right: good Davide Calabria (vote 7): slight drop in performance at the end of the season, but it is a fixed point of Milan and it is a species that they have little space in the national team. And just as well Alessandro Florenzi (rating 6.5): he has grown a lot with the passing of the season, his technical skills are evident and so is his leadership on and off the field. The 4.5 million redemption that Milan should exercise at the end of the season is well-deserved.

VOTE TONALS 9

Tonali (Lapresse)



One of the most exciting notes of this AC Milan season: after a difficult first year and apprenticeship, he showed a change of gear at the beginning of this championship. From the start on the Sampdoria pitch it was clear to everyone that Sandro had every intention of taking Milan (his Milan, having been a Rossoneri fan since childhood), to be a leading actor and not a supporting actor. He succeeded across the board, combining dynamism with excellent technical plays. And in the end of the season he also showed lethal insertions in the heart of the opposing defenses with the winning goals against Lazio (1-2 at 92 °) and Verona (1-3, his brace overturned the game). When he played in the Brescia youth teams many compared him to Andrew Pirlo and he said he looked more like his idol, Rino Gattuso. Recently Pioli has seen him similar characteristics to those of Daniele De Rossi. Probably in 10 years the young talents of the Italian midfield will be compared to Tonali. “Sandro future captain”.

KESSIE-BENNACER VOTE 7

Frank takes leave of Milan (he will go to Barcelona in his place probably the very talented one will arrive Renato Sanches) after a season in which he gave everything, right down to the last energy for the AC Milan Scudetto cause. He who had been a symbol of the return in Champions (which culminated with his double penalty on the Atalanta pitch), he was able to play a leading role in the Rossoneri tricolor. Isma Bennacer he was the author of a nice championship final (and how much his winning goal weighs in Cagliari, in one of those evenings at the crossroads of the championship): for technical skills and a spirit of sacrifice he is one of those players who during the season always know how to give a little more in the middle of the field.

RAFAEL LEAO VOTE 9

To the Milan for three years and every season, Rafa has added a piece to his repertoire as a football player: this year the great growth has been above all in terms of concentration, in the ability to stay in the game and play more and more on the team. A very important qualitative leap for a boy who is still very young (he will be 23 in June) and technically phenomenal. When a man points, it hurts. How fast the man is aiming seems Mbappè: he is literally irrepressible for dribbling, feints and speed. In this championship he has also managed to go in double figures as goals scored, without even taking a penalty (potentially he is one with 20 goals per championship: the next step). Not to mention the assists for his teammates or when he breaks the opponent’s defenses. An increasingly world-class player, it is no coincidence that clubs like PSG and Manchester City, the second radio market, have set their sights on him. Leao still has two years with Milan and his first goal after the Scudetto will be to renew his contract. On the left Ante Rebic (vote 6) this year he was often held back by physical problems (the Croatian made a decent championship final anyway). Right so much effort and sweat from Alexis Saelemakers (vote 6) and a few goals (5 … and how many regrets for that referee’s whistle that Serra has “deleted” the one with La Spezia at San Siro) from the Brazilian Junior Messias (vote 6).

OLIVIER GIROUD VOTE 8

Olivier GIroud (Lapresse)



He did not score an avalanche of goals (but in the meantime he went in double figures in the league), but those he put in weigh like stones and will remain forever engraved in the Rossoneri championship: from the tricolor brace on the Sassuolo field to the one with which he overturned not only the return derby, but probably the balance in the championship fight with theInterto that of March in a slip on the field of Naples from Spalletti or the goal of a draw on the field of Lazio (then Tonali at 92 ° launched the Devil towards the tricolor peaks). And a lot of work for the team: Olivier he gave a lot to this Milan, not to mention that in the second half of the season he had to work overtime having little turnover to catch his breath and playing practically all the time. Chapeau.

IBRAHIMOVIC VOTE 10

TO Zlatan the highest marks even if in the second round it was seen less. But he goes beyond this season. Ibra was decisive in the first part of the championship, then he had to fight with a thousand ailments and physical problems, but he has always been close to the team, making him feel all his charisma. The of him being a leader. And especially, the sprouts of this scudetto are planted two and a half years ago, when Ibra he greets Los Angeles and the American MLS to return to great European football. He disembarks again in the shadow of the Madonnina and finds himself in a Milan different from the one he had left years before: many young people and no senators, a ranking that does not admit (at that moment) even European dreams and the disastrous 5-0 on the Atalanta field collected just before he put on the Rossoneri jersey. With Ibrahimovic on the field an exciting comeback starts which leads the young Devil of Pioli in the Europa League the first year and in the Champions League the second. With Zlatan on and off the pitch, the many Rossoneri talents blossom into champions. Champions of Italy.

STEFANO PIOLI VOTE 10 AND PRAISES

A week ago we wrote about the beautiful (creepy) tribute he gave him San Siro at the end of Milan-Atalanta: beyond 70 thousand fans who sang the chorus “Pioli is on fire” transforming the Meazza into a beautiful open-air disco. AC Milan’s Scudetto is the right reward for one of the best coaches in Europe. From now on, it would be right that when it comes to the top coaches, da Guardiola to Klopppassing through With you And Merry, Mourinho And Ancelottimention the name of Stefano Pioli. He has changed the face of the Devil in these two and a half years as a coach: at the beginning with the decisive help of charismatic champions such as Ibrahimovic And Kjaer, but the beauty of Pioli is all in its silent revolution. Little by little he built a Milan image and likeness of him: never domineering, chameleonic depending on the opponent, capable of overturning the action with three passes, inviolable in defense. But, above all, this young Devil boarding is a team that is not afraid of anything or anyone.

THE MANAGEMENT AND THE CLUB: SCARONI AND GAZIDIS, MALDINI AND MASSARA. VOTE 10

Ricky Massara, Paolo Scaroni, Paolo Maldini and Ivan Gazidis (photo Lapresse)



The Milan from Elliott – led by world-class managers such as Paolo Scaroni And Ivan Gazidis – it is an economic model and not just a sporting one: the accounts add up and this is a resounding merit in a football that often cries for the crisis. The result of a long work carried out day after day since that 18 July 2018, the day in which the American fund announced that it had taken control of the club. At the level of sponsors and marketing Milan has regained positions after positions. Now, the question remains to be clarified Stadium (Sesto San Giovanni or even in the San Siro district): the Rossoneri house on which to lay the foundations for an even more successful future. And in the background is the change of ownership with RedBird led by Gerry Cardinale who is in pole position as the Affaritaliani.it scoop had anticipated in recent days (in the next few days the probable acceleration: 1.3 billion deal) to take over a club that Elliott maybe it will sell as well, but it is such a beautiful and winning toy that it could even keep (or, more likely, stay in the club in via Aldo Rossi with a share).

