The square in front of the Dom in Milan was only half full today during the funeral of Silvio Berlusconi, correspondent Angelo van Schaijk saw. The legendary AC Milan was present. And a few staunch opponents. “Berlusconi went to the whores of our money.”

The embattled former prime minister was given a state funeral, which many say was inappropriate for a politician whose career has been overshadowed by scandal.

When the mega screens show the departure of the hearse from Berlusconi’s villa just outside Milan, loud applause can be heard in the Piazza del Duomo in Milan. Several thousand Italians have come to the center of the northern Italian city today to pay their last respects to Silvio Berlusconi, the former prime minister and businessman who passed away last Monday.

The Duomo metro station is closed, flags in the city are flying at half-mast, but the square in front of the Duomo is only half full. The popularity of the former politician was apparently not as great as the lengthy television broadcasts of the past few days led you to believe. Berlusconi’s final drive to central Milan takes about half an hour, tufts of people along the route waving to the coffin in the dark blue Mercedes.

The Dom itself is slowly filling up with relatives, dignitaries, politicians and well-known Italians from the media and sports. All five of Berlusconi's children are here, as is his ex-wife Veronica Lario and his last girlfriend, 33-year-old Marta Fascina.

Legendary AC Milan

The entire selection of AC Monza, owned by Berlusconi since 2018, and the captain of the legendary AC Milan from the eighties and nineties, Franco Baresi, are also prominently featured. As well as all ministers from the current cabinet, the Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán and the former Dutch Prime Minister Balkenende, who keeps the press at a distance. Finally, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Italian President Sergio Mattarella enter the stately Dom.

When the Mercedes with Berlusconi’s coffin turns onto the square, the applause continues for minutes. The hard core of AC Milan, posted behind banners in the middle of the square, raises a loud ‘C’e solo un presidente’ (There is only one chairman) and waves huge flags that obscure the view of the Dom. “It’s a must to be here,” says Giancarlo Capelli, leader of the Curva Sud of the San Siro stadium and better known by his nickname ‘Il Barone’. A regular guest in the stadium for sixty years. “AC Milan has never had such a great chairman as Berlusconi, with him we won everything and we became world famous.”

‘He was a good man’

The four large screens in the huge square show Berlusconi’s coffin being carried into the church. According to the protocol of a state funeral, the coffin is accompanied by six carabinieri in dress uniform and the former prime minister and media tycoon receives a military salute. Again loud applause and supporters shouting Thank you President. See also Iraq | Protesters stormed the parliament building in Iraq

Some cry. ,,He was a good person”, Luisella Bruschi swallows her tears. “I’m here because Berlusconi helped my uncle, a priest, with relief supplies during the war in Kosovo. Without knowing my uncle, he offered to pay for trucks full of stuff. I’m not interested in politics, he was a good man and that’s why I’m here.”

Hundreds of journalists from around the world cover the funeral of the politician and businessman who passed away last Monday at the age of 86. After years of struggling with heart problems, leukemia finally got too much for him. The funeral was broadcast live on Italian television and Berlusconi’s media company Mediaset made a free satellite broadcast available to television channels worldwide. Berlusconi’s funeral was his last trick and was to be as great a spectacle as his life.

Live and love life

In his sermon, the Archbishop of Milan Delpini emphasized Berlusconi’s lust for life. “Live and love life. Living and wanting a full life. Live and hope that life is good, for himself and for his loved ones. (..) That is what you can say of a man, a will to live, who now finds his judgment with God.”

The archbishop also called Silvio Berlusconi a "partisan man because he was a politician." He did not take into account that the political career of the businessman and media tycoon was overshadowed by dozens of lawsuits, allegations of mafia connections and sex scandals. That tumultuous career is the reason for many, especially left-wing Italians, not to consider a state funeral and a day of national mourning appropriate.

‘Io non sono in lutto’ (I’m not in mourning) reads the T-shirt of a lone demonstrator in the immense Piazza del Duomo; ‘Buffone’, idiot, she gets to her head. Another group shouts that he is happy that he is dead. “He went to the whores of our money.” They are taken away by the police with loud cheers. Criticism of Berlusconi is clearly not wanted today. The canonization of ‘Il presidente’ began in the hours after his death and, for now, must not be disturbed.

After the funeral, Berlusconi’s body will be transferred to his villa in Arcore just outside Milan where a small ceremony will take place in the family circle in the coming week. After that ceremony, Berlusconi will be cremated and his urn will be placed in the mausoleum he had built decades ago in the garden of his villa.

