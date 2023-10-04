AC Milan has had turbulent weeks. Before the duel with Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, the Italians are confident – and dream of the return of a legend.

The mood at AC Milan is pretty good at the moment. Image: AFP

EIt was a historical disgrace. On the fourth matchday of Serie A, AC Milan lost the derby against local rivals Inter Milan 1:5. It was Saturday, September 16th. Rain fell over the San Siro. Autumn was here. Not just meteorologically, but also in terms of football – at least for the Rossoneri and their coach Stefano Pioli.

Matthias Rüb Political correspondent for Italy, the Vatican, Albania and Malta based in Rome.

That’s what the newspapers wrote, that’s what the commentators on radio and television said. Because in Italy it is customary among sports journalists to take stock after every game, after every match day, looking back weeks and months and, above all, looking ahead. So it was said: Crisis at AC Milan, champions in 2022 with a total of 19th title in Serie A.