Transfer market, Milan swoops on Lukaku

The trail leading to Joshua Zirkzee is stalled For days he has been due commissions on the deal and Milan are evaluating alternative paths for the attack. Surprisingly, the name of Romelu Lukaku is back in vogue, Belgian center forward who returned to Chelsea after a year on loan at Roma and with another two seasons under contract with the English club. The Rossoneri club wants to try to convince the Blues to loan him out. A deal that wouldn’t be low cost if we think that in his last season with the Giallorossi Big Rom earned 7 and a half million euros. According to what the Gazzetta reports, at the moment the former Inter player is only thinking about the European Championship with Belgium, once his commitments with the national team are over he will be able to think about where to go to play, but the idea of ​​returning to Milan intrigues him a lot, even if on the other side of the Naviglio. The relations between Milan and Chelsea are excellent, see the deals concluded in recent years (Tomori, Giroud, Pulisic and Loftus-Cheek) and this could also favor this operation. “An acceleration which, if it were to materialize, would cause the Zirkzee track to be abandoned once and for all”, underlines the Gazzetta.

Milan-Leao, offer from Saudi Arabia revealed

Al-Hilal doesn’t let go of Rafael Leao. The Saudi Pro League club coached by Jorge Jesus (a coach who launched Rafa into top football in October 2017) would be ready to pay 100 million euros to Milan and 20 million a year to the player. However, the Rossoneri club doesn’t give up and the only way to get Leao away from them is to pay the 175 million clause and therefore reach an agreement with the Portuguese striker at the same time. But he doesn’t seem to be at all tempted by the sirens coming from Saudi Arabia, he has given absolute priority to Milan and European football.

AC Milan Transfer Market, Fofana or Trindade in Midfield?

In midfield, Milan is pushing for 25-year-old Youssouf Fofana, leaving Monaco (his contract expires in 2025 and he has decided not to renew) with two alternatives: the Brazilian André Trindade, midfielder born in 2001 for Fluminense (record number of balls recovered for him) – cost of 25 million euros – and Mats Wieffer, 24-year-old Feyenoord midfielder with whom contact has continued in recent weeks.

Milan transfer market, the Rabiot idea remains

Adrien Rabiot and Juventus: proposal to renew the contract for two years to 30 June 2026 (and option for a further season), salary of 7.5 million euros net per year. The Juventus smoke has not arrived for the moment, the player remains out of contract and according to CorSera’, AC Milan would be carefully studying the possibility of reaching Rabiot in this 2024 summer transfer market.