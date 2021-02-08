After his corona illness, Hakan Calhanoglu was able to make his comeback for the on Sunday in a 4-0 win over Crotone AC Milan to celebrate. The Turk made an impressive return with two assists! So impressive that the Rossoneri want to dig deeper into their pockets in contract poker.
It’s already February and there is still no decision on how things will go on with Gigio Donnarumma and Hakan Calhanoglu. The contracts of the two service providers will end in a few months – the highest railway that Milan extended with the star duo! According to reports, both players can imagine staying with the current Serie A leaders, but financially they are not yet in agreement with the club.
At least in terms of personality Calhanoglu, there seems to be movement. The portal MilanNews reports that the club bosses will improve their offer for the 27-year-old and that Calhanoglu should earn four million euros net plus additional bonus payments per year if it is renewed.
So far, the salary of the former Bundesliga player is 2.5 million euros, Milan’s last offer for an extension was 3.5 million euros.
Both parties are getting closer together and the Milanisti are very determined to keep their playmaker beyond the summer! Anyway, Milan seems to be the perfect place for Calhanoglu to continue his career there. After initial problems, he now enjoys great recognition from Milan and his fans and has found his place in Stefano Pioli’s team. With eight assists, he is also the best assist provider of the current Serie A season.