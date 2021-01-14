If Mario Mandzukic is drawn back to the Series A? The 34-year-old vice world champion has been without a club since last summer. The AC Milan is now considered a possible buyer. A decision should be made promptly.
Mandzukic and the Rossoneri – that could fit! After all, Milan has recently had extremely good experiences with striker oldies. Not everyone is like Zlatan, the maestro himself would probably answer now.
Nevertheless, a transfer could make sense for the current Serie A leaders. There is currently considerable speculation in the Italian media (including transfer expert Gianluca di Marzio). Because in the storm center, the team of coach Stefano Pioli is not particularly rich. Behind Ibrahimovic, the coaching fox can only fall back on Rafael Leao as a real nine. Mandzukic would be another very experienced alternative. In addition, the Croatian is available for free.
But how sensible would the commitment of the 34-year-old really be? Talks with Mandzukic’s advisors are said to have already taken place on Tuesday. A decision is expected in the coming days.
The fact is that Mandzukic has been unable to gain any match experience for around six months. Before that, he went hunting for goals in Qatar for half a year. Means: Despite all experience, you can expect that Mandzukic will initially need some time to get up to his old level of performance.
Milan should therefore decide whether to see the attacker as a reinforcement beyond the end of the season. If the answer is yes, a transfer could make sense. As a short-term aid in the fight for the first Scudetto since 2011, Mandzukic should only help Milan to a limited extent.
Side note: Mandzukic was loud Sport1 There was also a request from Schalke 04, but canceled. Probably the offered salary did not meet the requirements of the 34-year-old. He could imagine that quite lusciously. For Milan this means that you don’t have to pay a transfer fee, but you would have to dig deep into your pockets in terms of salary.
