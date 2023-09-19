M5 stops for several minutes and traffic slows down. Now the situation seems to have returned to normal
Too much is the desire for revenge among some Milan fans, who have made their own the charge of the Champions League match against Newcastle scheduled at San Siro at 6.45pm after the bad defeat in the derby. As usual, most supporters use the M5 metro line to get to the stadium. The Milanese Transport Company announced through a statement released on its official channels two hours before the match that “the fans vandalized a train, forcing us to stop traffic for several minutes. M5 severely slowed down”. So, a warning to users: “Consider increased travel times.”
delays
—
For about half an hour there were delays in the subway’s frequency of passage, generally four minutes in this time slot; regular transit was then re-established shortly after 5pm. There have been several precedents in this sense, however caused by visiting supporters: it happened, for example, twice last October; the protagonists of these acts of incivility were the fans of Barcelona (the sign at the Cairoli stop was damaged) and Chelsea (the doors of the M5 trains were blocked).
#Milan #fans #vandalize #metro #train #chaos #San #Siro
Leave a Reply