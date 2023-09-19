Too much is the desire for revenge among some Milan fans, who have made their own the charge of the Champions League match against Newcastle scheduled at San Siro at 6.45pm after the bad defeat in the derby. As usual, most supporters use the M5 metro line to get to the stadium. The Milanese Transport Company announced through a statement released on its official channels two hours before the match that “the fans vandalized a train, forcing us to stop traffic for several minutes. M5 severely slowed down”. So, a warning to users: “Consider increased travel times.”