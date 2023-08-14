Milan congratulated Jannik Sinner on social media for the victory against Alex De Minaur, valid for the first 1000 master
The Milan it has many fans from all over the world, one of these is certainly the well-known Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner. The born in 2001 has never hidden his support for the Rossoneri colours, a passion he has nurtured since he was a child. Furthermore, the South Tyrolean is considered one of the best in his field and is number 6 in the world. Just yesterday he batted Alex DeMinaur in straight sets to win the Toronto tournament and has further enriched his bulletin board.
After the long celebrations of a moved Sinner who posted a tweet depicting his photo smiling and holding the trophy: “These are the reasons why we work, I thank all my team here in Toronto, now I’m going home”, he could not also missing the Devil who complimented his supporter with another tweet: “The eighth title, the first 1000 master: very good Jannik, congratulations!”. READ ALSO: Milan transfer market – Who is Ekitike: role, data and skills
#Milan #congratulates #Sinner #Master #good
