The Milan it has many fans from all over the world, one of these is certainly the well-known Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner. The born in 2001 has never hidden his support for the Rossoneri colours, a passion he has nurtured since he was a child. Furthermore, the South Tyrolean is considered one of the best in his field and is number 6 in the world. Just yesterday he batted Alex DeMinaur in straight sets to win the Toronto tournament and has further enriched his bulletin board.