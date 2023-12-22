AC Milan is in danger of falling even further behind leaders Internazionale and Juventus in Serie A. Coach Stefano Pioli's team did not get further than a draw at the bottom of Salernitana: 2-2. AC Milan, as number 3, is now 8 points behind Inter and 4 behind Juventus. Both clubs will be in action on Saturday.
Latest update:
23:03
