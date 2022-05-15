with videoAC Milan is one step closer to nineteenth scudetto † The leader of the Serie A got rid of the Dutch-tinted Atalanta (2-0) in front of his own audience and can take the title next week. Inter will have to hope for a defeat of Milan, because if the points are tied, the title goes to the Rossoneria †

There was no question of a high ball tempo in the first half in San Siro. Atalanta, which wants to secure a European ticket with basic players Teun Koopmeiners, Marten de Roon and Hans Hateboer, kept the leader well at bay. On the stroke of half-time, Milan striker Olivier Giroud was furious when he was not awarded a penalty by referee Daniele Orsato. He gave the Frenchman yellow for protesting and the penalty kick was not forthcoming, because the VAR also saw that the alleged violation took place just outside the penalty area. See also Box in the test: A duo for TV tuning

Ten minutes after the break, San Siro was allowed to cheer when Rafael Leao got the ball. Koopmeiners came too late and the Portuguese attacker blasted the ball between the legs of Atalanta keeper Juan Musso against the ropes. Left back Theo Hernández went the extra mile for Stefano Pioli’s team fifteen minutes before the end: 2-0. This could not go wrong, as the 73,000 attendees in San Siro also knew.

Inter win at Cagliari

After the victory of leader AC Milan, it was up to pursuer Inter. The defending champion played the away match against Cagliari in Sardinia and won 1-3. With a loss of points, Inter would have already given the title to Milan tonight, but the decision will fall on the final day of the Serie A.

Next Sunday, AC Milan will play the away match at number eleven Sassuolo. Inter will play against number sixteen Sampdoria in San Siro. AC Milan start the final day with two points, but with a draw, Milan is also champion. With an equal number of points, it is not the goal difference that takes precedence (Inter at +49, Milan at +35), but the mutual result. On November 7, 2021, it was 1-1 in San Siro and on February 5, Milan won 1-2 by goals from Olivier Giroud in the 75th and 78th minute. See also The farmers of Doñana break their historical unity before the controversial proposal of PP, Cs and Vox to increase the irrigable land

De Vrij played the entire game at Inter tonight. Denzel Dumfries started on the bench and came in for Matteo Darmian after 58 minutes. Kevin Strootman stayed on the bench at Cagliari. Inter won the Coppa Italia on Wednesday evening in Rome by beating Juventus 4-2 in extra time. Matthijs de Ligt gave away a penalty in Stadio Olimpico after a minor foul on De Vrij and has been left empty-handed with Juventus this season.

Number eighteen Cagliari remains two points below number seventeen Salernitana, but can still play it safe next week. The curtain also fell for Genoa, a day after Venezia was also the first relegator. Number sixteen Sampdoria is definitely safe after tonight.





Teun Koopmeiners can’t get Rafael Leao off the ball at the 1-0. © AP



