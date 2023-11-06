Milan in crisis and Pioli’s bench is wobbling. Rossoneri fans are calling for his dismissal on social media

Inter goes on the run and only Juventus manages to follow. Milan? After the break the Rossoneri entered a deep crisis: defeat against Juventus at San Siro, equal to Naples (which can happen, but after having been ahead 2-0….) and now the very tough defeat at home against Udinese (but the penalty that decided the match wasn’t there..) amidst the boos of the fans at the end of the match. “They are fair, especially to me,” Stefano Pioli told Sky immediately after the defeat.

Without forgetting the 3-0 on the PSG pitch which puts the road to qualification for the Champions League round of 16 uphill. One point in 3 games, 8 lost by Inter who are now at +6. And the fate of Stefano Pioli? Let’s see the situation

Milan crisis and Pioli out on social media

The Pioli out hashtag has spread on social media, with many AC Milan fans calling for the coach’s head Emilian. The times of Pioli on fire they are far away, today a good part of the Rossoneri public wants a change on the bench.

Milan-Pioli ahead: PSG and Lecce exams for the Rossoneri bench

And what does the Rossoneri club think? The answer is clear: forward with Stefano Pioli. Exemption is not soon under consideration at this time. He will be the one to lead the team against PSG (looking for a result that puts the Devil back in contention for the next round) and then on Saturday at the stadium in via del Mare in Lecce.

His Milan will not have to make any missteps in the next round of the championship trying to get to the break without losing further ground from the leading pair Inter-Juventus (who they will then face in two days at the Allianz Stadium in Turin) and perhaps hoping for a misstep on their part (not easy: the Nerazzurri at home with Frosinone , Bianconeri against Cagliari). With bowls still in place, while Spalletti’s national team will try to qualify for Euro 2024 (the match in Ukraine will be decisive), the club will take stock of the situation. It is therefore obvious that two negative results would make the coach’s position even more shaky, but it is an eventuality that no one at Milan wants to take into consideration at the moment.

Milan-Pioli ahead: PSG, Lecce, the national team break and…

So let’s move on with Stefano Pioli. Not that the coaching market offers great opportunities, however: no even minimal inkling at the moment about a possible call from the via Aldo Rossi club to Antonio Conte (the coach from Salento is thinking about a sabbatical year with a return next season) even if the situation were to arise. In recent days, rumors had emerged about the desire to Marcelo Gallardo to move to Europe after having won everything with River Plate (14 titles, including two Copa Libertadores in 8 years for the former midfielder), but for now nothing is known about the Argentine coach. The hypothesis of the internal solution would lead to Ignazio Abate (the former Rossoneri defender is doing well as Primavera coach), perhaps with Zlatan Ibrahimovic at his side at Milanello.

But we are at hypotheses as we said. Stefano Pioli’s fate remains in his hands and while many look at the glass half empty, in reality the next two games could chase away the black clouds over his bench.

Subscribe to the newsletter

