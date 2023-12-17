Home page World

From: Kai Hartwig

Former AC/DC drummer Colin Burgess (top right in the circle) is dead. His ex-band announced his death on social media on December 16th. © Montage: IPPEN.MEDIA/Screenshot/twitter.com/acdc/Michael Putland/Avalon/Imago

He was one of the five musicians who founded AC/DC. Now drummer Colin Burgess has died. His ex-band expressed their condolences.

Munich – He was one of the co-founders of the legendary rock band AC/DC. Now musician Colin Burgess has died at the age of 77. The Australian heavy metal band announced this on social media on Saturday (December 16).

AC/DC co-founder Colin Burgess dies aged 77 – “He was our first drummer”

“Very sad to hear of the death of Colin Burgess. He was our first drummer and a very respected musician. Happy memories, rock in peace Colin,” the band wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Meanwhile, she did not provide any further information about the cause of death.

Burgess was part of the original AC/DC formation. The drummer left the band, which had existed since 1973, just a year after it was founded. The departure was not entirely voluntary; the remaining AC/DC members had accused Burgess of being drunk on stage in February 1974. He was later replaced by drummer Phil Rudd, who remains with the band today.

Burgess made it into the Australian “Hall of Fame” without AC/DC

Burgess also founded the rock band The Masters Apprentices, which was inducted into the Australian Music Industry Hall of Fame in 1998. He also formed the band His Majesty with his brother Denny Burgess in 1983. However, this was dissolved again just five years later.

AC/DC was founded in 1973 by Burgess (drums) and brothers Angus and Malcolm Young (lead guitar and guitar), as well as Dave Evans (vocals) and Larry van Kriedt (bass). In addition to Burgess, Evans and Van Kriedt also left the band in 1974. The Young brothers, on the other hand, were one of the defining faces of the heavy metal band for decades. The Australian formation celebrated numerous global hits with classics such as “Highway To Hell”, “Thunderstruck” and “Hells Bells”. Recently it was announced that AC/DC will apparently give a concert in Munich in 2024. (kh with afp)