The deserted Saint Mark’s Square, in Venice (Italy), at the end of January 2021. (BRUCE DE GALZAIN / RADIO FRANCE)

There will be no carnival in Venice in 2021. Venice, city of art and culture, is on the brink. Even its lagoon no longer has so much charm. The capital of Veneto and its 260,000 inhabitants do not seem to see a way out of the Covid-19 crisis.

In the famous Saint Mark’s Square, there is not a cat, not even a seagull. Not a sound either when Renato Costantini, the manager of the famous Florian, opens the door of his 300-year-old café to us, which has been closed due to the epidemic. “The doors are historic so a little fragile and you enter the café directly”, explains the Venetian trader. There is still an alarm that Renato Costantini extinguishes before turning on the lights of the many rooms of the cafe. He sits alone at the table in the Florian room, where 2,000 people usually parade every day.

“We have a turnover of eight and a half million euros per year normally. In 2020, we made six million less and the state gave us only 160,000 euros.” Renato Costantini, boss of Florian to franceinfo

“We are asking for more consistent aid because we have to pay the fixed costs, the rent, he continues. Without tourism, Venice dies but we at Florian and I as Venetian want more responsible tourism when it starts again, not all these groups, less tourists but with more purchasing power. Now is the time to think about it, that’s for sure! “ Annoyed and without much hope, Renato Costantini closes the doors of the Florian.

Fortunato Ortombina, the superintendent and artistic director of the Fenice theater in Venice. (BRUCE DE GALZAIN / RADIO FRANCE)

A few steps away, another institution, the Fenice, also empty but at work because the orchestra gives some free concerts on the internet. A fortepiano rehearsal before Fortunato Ortombina, the theater’s superintendent and artistic director, arrives on stage. “We are on the stage, in the middle of the keel of a boat but be careful this is not a wreck after a shipwreck, it is a boat that La Fenice has built itself to navigate towards a new world . “

Beyond poetry, Fortunato Ortombina remains worried about the future: “I am much more afraid for 2021 than for 2020. Economically, it will be a difficult year because a third of our resources come from the ticket office, so we have to compensate, we have to find a system to have a viable season but we don’t have visibility, it’s very difficult “.



If Venetian restaurants and cultural venues are still closed, it is because the region is still considered to be at risk. But if the museums and theaters have not reopened, it is also because the town hall has decided to do so and not just the State.

We take the vaporetto (water bus) in the direction of the station and then set foot on dry land where assistant tourism Simone Venturini awaits us. “You have to know when does it make economic sense to open the 19 museums. There are those which are managed by the State and have resources, in quotes, infinite, since the State pays. museums in the city have rules and must be balanced. If we opened them today, it would cost us millions and since we can’t leave our homes and everything is closed, it doesn’t make sense to open museums! “

The gondolas of the famous Venice canoeists are empty, as tourism is at a standstill due to the Covid-19. (BRUCE DE GALZAIN / RADIO FRANCE)

Without tourists, Venice no longer has a penny. The sector weighs three billion euros per year. Last year, the city lost two and a half billion according to Claudio Scarpa, director of the Venetian Association of Hoteliers. He sees Venice weakened, at the mercy of investors not always recommendable. “We are called from France, Germany, Austria, and that we accept but there can also be illicit capital. Recently we had an alert on the Chinese but frankly they worry me much less than the ‘Ndrangheta of Calabria’ and the ‘Casalesi of Campania’. The public prosecutor did an exceptional job and discovered mafia infiltrations and that is really scary! “

In the haze of winter Venice finally loses its magic. Venice, which cannot live without tourism, is still looking for the tourism of tomorrow.