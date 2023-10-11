The Colombian national team will train this Tuesday with its full roster of 26 players after it arrived Barranquilla the steering wheel John Ariasthe last footballer who was missing to join the concentration of the Argentine strategist Nestor Lorenzo.

The 26-year-old winger, who plays for Fluminense, was one of the last selected to arrive at the Colombian headquarters in Barranquilla with attacker Jhon Durán, from Aston Villa; full-back Deiver Machado, from Lens, and midfielder Jorge Carrascal, from Dynamo Moscow.

hard game

Looking ahead to the match on the third day of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in view of Uruguayscheduled for Thursday at the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla, the Colombian team completed its third day of training on Monday.

Lorenzo’s team carried out “gym exercises in the morning and tactical work on the grass of the FCF Sports Headquarters (Colombian Football Federation) in the afternoon,” according to that organization.

The coffee team comes into this match in third place in the table with four points, the product of a 1-0 victory over Venezuela and a 1-1 draw with Chile in Santiago.

Among those called up for the duel against Celeste are the creative James Rodríguez, from Sao Paulo; winger Luis Díaz, from Liverpool; attacker Rafael Santos Borré, from Werder Bremen; center back Davinson Sánchez, from Galatasaray, and goalkeeper Camilo Vargas, from Atlas, among others.

A lot of money

Whenever these types of matches arrive, the values ​​of the teams’ payrolls are bought and this case of Colombia and Uruguay has not been the exception.

The Uruguayans, clearly, are superior, they have players in the ‘big leagues’ and with abysmal values, and these are the figures.

Federico Valverdeof the real Madridis the most sought-after player in the squad, as his transfer is valued at 100 million euros, and is followed by Ronald Araújo, who is worth 70 million euros.

All the Uruguayan squad, led by the Argentine coach, Marcelo Bielsa, has around 428 million euros. Let’s go to Colombia.

In the group guided by Néstor Lorenzo, Luis Díaz, He is the highest-rated player. The forward’s pass Liverpool English costs 75 million euros, but from there onwards the difference is a lot.

Photo: Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

Davinson Sanchez is listed at 14 million euros, while James Rodriguez, that once cost a lot of money, now your pass costs only six million euros.

The Colombian squad is valued at 227 million eurosa small amount if compared to what the rival team is worth this Thursday in Barranquilla.

