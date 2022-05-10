Dubai (Etihad)

Our national under-14 football team (born in 2008) opened its participation in the Armenia International Friendly Championship, by defeating Lebanon with a goal, scored by Maid Adel Khamis in the 50th minute, and to conclude its campaign against Armenia tomorrow.

It is worth noting that the tournament is organized by the Football Association of Armenia with the participation of three teams, namely the UAE, Armenia and Lebanon, and is the first foreign participation of the newly formed “Abyad Juniors”.