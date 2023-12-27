Dubai (Etihad)

Our national beach soccer team defeated the Lebanese national team (10-4) in the first friendly match that was held yesterday evening on the sandy field at the headquarters of the Football Association in Dubai, where our team’s current camp is held as part of its preparations for the Beach World Cup “UAE 2024.”

The goals of Abyad Al-Shatiya were scored by Kamal Ali (3 goals), Abdullah Abbas (3 goals), and a goal each for Walid Bishr, Abbas Ali, Walid Al-Muhammadi, and goalkeeper Muhammad Al-Jasmi. The two teams will meet tomorrow in the second friendly match at the same stadium.