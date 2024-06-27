Moatasem Abdullah (Dubai)

Our national youth team seeks early qualification to the semi-finals of the West Asian Football Federation Championship, held in the city of Taif, Saudi Arabia, when it faces Syria at ten o’clock on Friday evening, at the King Fahd Sports City Stadium, in the second round of the third group, and will meet in the first match. Within the same group, Palestine and Bahrain, at six in the evening.

“Abyad Al-Shabab” occupies the second place in the “Third Group”, with three points on goal difference behind the “leading” Syria, after the “First Round” witnessed the victory of the UAE team over Bahrain 3-1, while the Syrian team defeated Palestine 4-2.

The first round matches of the West Asian Championship will be held, which will witness the participation of 18 teams, divided into three groups, with a one-stage league system. The first team in each group, along with the best second-placed team, will qualify for the semi-finals, and then the two winners will qualify for the final match.

Tonight’s match will be the second confrontation that brings together “Abyad Al-Shabab” and its counterpart, “Nusour Qasioun”, after a 2-2 draw in the friendly match that was held in mid-April, at Al-Hamriyah Club Stadium in Sharjah, as part of the two teams’ preparations for the continental matches.

“Abyad Al-Shabab” is counting on the team’s positive appearance in its first match against Bahrain, during which it succeeded in coming from behind with a goal scored by Issa Al-Issa in the 36th minute, into a deserved 3-1 victory, thanks to Mohammed Al-Mansouri’s “double” goals in the 38th and 47th minutes, and Ghaith. Badr in the 46th minute.

Mohamed Al-Mansouri, the “Abyad Al-Shabab” striker and Shabab Al-Ahly player, won the Stardom Award for the first round match against Bahrain, after scoring a brace, while Anas Dahan, the Syrian striker, who scored the fourth goal for his country against Palestine 4-2, was crowned with the Stardom Award for the second match in the group. itself.

Our team will play its last match in the first round against Palestine next Sunday, within the third round, while in the same round it will meet Syria and Bahrain.

The current participation in West Asia is part of the “Al-Shabab White” preparations for the AFC U-20 Youth Cup qualifiers, which are scheduled from September 21 to 29, and qualify for the finals hosted by China from February 6 to 23, 2025.

“Al-Shabab White” will play the continental qualifiers in “Group Three” hosted by Kuwait, which also includes Lebanon, Korea, and the Northern Mariana Islands.