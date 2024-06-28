Moatasem Abdullah (Dubai)

Our national youth team reserved its place in the semi-finals of the West Asian Federation Youth Football Championship held in Taif, Saudi Arabia, by defeating Syria 3-0, in the match that brought together the two teams on Saturday evening, at the “King Fahd Sports City Stadium”, within the second round of the third group, The first match in the same round saw Bahrain and Palestine draw 1-1.

The “White Youth” team ended the first half ahead with two goals by Hazem Mohammed from a free kick in the 22nd minute, and Mohammed Al Mansouri in the 28th minute, before Eid Al Hammadi added the third goal in the 72nd minute.

The “White Youth” raised its score to 6 points, with its second consecutive victory, after the first 3-1 over Bahrain in the first round, to seize the top spot in the group standings, and the qualification card to the semi-finals, compared to 3 points for Syria “the runner-up”, and one point for Bahrain and Palestine in third and fourth places respectively.

12 teams are participating in the third edition of the West Asian Championship, divided into three groups in the first round, which is held in a single-stage league system. The first team in each group qualifies, along with the best team that comes in second place, to the semi-finals, and then the two winners qualify for the final match.

The current participation in West Asia is part of the preparations of the “White Youth” to participate in the qualifiers for the AFC U-20 Championship, scheduled from September 21 to 29, and qualifying for the finals hosted by China from February 6 to 23, 2025.

The “White Youth” team will play the continental qualifiers in “Group Three” hosted by Kuwait and also includes Lebanon, Korea, and the Northern Mariana Islands.