Our U-17 national football team will face the brotherly Oman national team in the first friendly match that brings them together tomorrow at Tahnoon bin Mohammed Stadium in Al Qattara, as part of the program of its internal gathering held in the city of Al Ain for the period from 3 to 7 February 2024, as part of its preparations for the upcoming participations.

National coach Majid Salem Al Zaabi chose 24 players for Al Ain camp, namely: Hood Saleh Al Menhali, Muslim Muhammad Taaib, Falah Zayed Al Zaabi (Al Jazeera), Mayed Muhammad Al Yamahi, Saad Mubarak Al Mahri, Abdullah Fahd Abdullah (Al Wahda), Hazza Faisal bin Aqeel, Abdullah Rashid Ali ( Al Ain) Fahd Khalil Ibrahim, Suhail Al Noubi Mal Allah, Mayed Adel Khamis (Al Nasr) Mayed Muhammad Ali, Salem Issam Yaqut, Muhammad Nasser Ahmed, Ibrahim Yousef Al Jasmi (Al Wasl) Muhammad Butti Al Hamiz, Muhammad Ahmed Mashmoum, Ali Hassan Al Jasmi (Shabab Al Ahly) Obaid Omran Al Ali, Thani Jassim Al Balushi, Omair Yousef Al Raisi, Hamid Ibrahim Al Suwaidi, Butti Hamad Abdullah (Sharjah) and Muhammad Yousef Al Saadi (Fujairah).