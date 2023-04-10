The sale of electrified cars increased by 50% in the first quarter of 2023, compared to the same period last year, totaling 14,787 units registered. In March alone, 5,989,000 units were issued, up 55.5% on an annual basis, according to the Brazilian Electric Vehicle Association (ABVE).

According to the entity, the numbers confirm the heating of the light electrified market in Brazil at the beginning of this year. This category includes plug-in hybrid cars (BEV and PHEV), which can be recharged using an external connector, and non-plug-in hybrids (HEV), including vehicles, light commercial vehicles, SUVs and SUVs.

The total fleet of electrified vehicles in circulation in the country until the end of March totaled 141,291 thousand units, according to ABVE.

The growth of electrified vehicles continues to be driven by non-plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (HEV), especially by flex-fuel models powered by ethanol. In March 2023, there were 3,230 units of light vehicles in this category in Brazil, 2,272 of which were flex-fuel hybrids (ethanol fueled) and 958 gasoline hybrids.

Even so, ABVE highlighted that sales of plug-in electric vehicles followed the upward trend observed in recent months. Of the 5,989,000 registrations in March, 2,172,000 were PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric) and 587 were BEV (100% battery electric), totaling 2,750 plug-in vehicles in the month.

This total indicates a significant growth of 194% in this segment compared to the total of 939 light electric plug-ins sold in March 2022.