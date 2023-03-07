Mexico.- The third richest man in Mexico according to Bloomberg magazine, Ricardo Salinas Pliego called Emilio Azcárraga Milmo a “powerful abusive gorilla” for wanting to put him in jail during the conflict called ‘television war’.

Besides, Salinas Pliego added that the father of Emilio Azcárraga Jean wanted to withdraw TV Azteca from him to hand it over to Carlos Slimcurrent owner of companies such as América Móvil, Grupo Carso and others.

Was in an interview with Roberto Martínezon the YouTube channel ‘Roberto Mtz’, published under the name ‘RICARDO SALINAS OPENS ABOUT WHEN HE WAS ARRESTED DURING THE TELEVISION WAR’, where the businessman gave details of the controversial moment.

The millionaire number 171 in the world, according to the aforementioned magazine, specified that the “attack” by Azcárraga Milmo happened in 1976, at which time the late owner of Televisa “wanted to keep it”according to his words.

“I am left as the little boy who is the victim of the powerful abusive gorilla, that was too convenient for me (…) they wanted to keep (imprison) me, I was saved but it was rude,” he said.

Salinas Pliego expressed that his current status is largely due to the fact that he reacted to the situation. “I responded to them.” In addition, he considered that TV Azteca had growth in the ‘war of the television stations’.

“People saw us as a group with eggs, with courage, with determination and with a young and courageous leadership. Besides, what he was saying is the truth, not a lie. Pure truth,” he said.

It was thus that he remembered part of the speech he used to confront Emilio Azcárraga Milmo and his allies at that time. Below is a fragment that he mentioned with the podcaster Roberto Martínez:

“These big guys want to take me away because it’s not convenient for them and they want to continue with their same shit, they can’t stand that there is another competition and another soap opera production company and other news production companies.”

Another of the key points in the history of TV Azteca was the six-year term of Vicente Fox, where the television station “was involuntarily even in the kitchen.”