Michele, the violent ex who sought treatment: “The first step is awareness of those gestures”

The murder case of Giulia Cecchettin has reignited the debate in Italy on feminicides. While awaiting the extradition of Filippo Turetta from Germany, expected in the next few days, we are trying to understand what triggers this violence and how it can be prevented. To try to explain what generates this fury in men towards their partners he intervenes a violent exa man who he beat his wife and decided to seek treatment after she reported him and asked for a divorce. “Every time it happened – explains Michele to Repubblica – I regretted it. I was always looking for a justification“. Then he says: “In my life I have beaten two women. My ex-wife and a partner of mine. My wife and I got married very young, two boys, for ten years we didn’t have children. Ours has always been a stormy relationship, we had some bad fights and it would end in fights“.

“He gave it to her once a push against the wall and I hit her with a headbutt that split her eyebrow. I then remember being there very ashamed. I ran to my father, I promised not to do it again. ” As a child he lived in one culture “soaked in machismo”. Then between 1997 and 2000 two children arrived: “It was then that everything came to a head. We argued constantly, I was more and more violent. I raised my hands. I used to beat. “Then one day she saw the association’s poster.” He said: “Do you notice yourself having violent reactions? Call us”. It was like a bolt of lightning. I called right away and felt welcomed. After three years I can say that I am healed, I now have a partner and our relationship is peaceful. Patriarchy is inside us alleradicating it is very difficult, it hurts. Anger can be dominated, but you need to get help”.

