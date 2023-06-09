Over the past period, state courts have considered a number of cases against the background of their owners committing crimes of insulting, slandering, or insulting others, through chat applications and social communication, most notably the “WhatsApp” application, and some of them occurred from people in “friends groups” motivated by joking and laughter, but they ended up with no results. In the corridors of the courts, because of her pregnancy, she was abused and ridiculed by others.

The Criminal Information Center affiliated with the Public Prosecution of the State, “Wa’i”, warned against insulting friends for the purpose of joking through social networking applications, as it emphasized that friendship and banter between friends are commendable things in human relations, but without offending and crossing the red lines that may not be accepted by everyone and put the person under legal liability.

The center published, through the Public Prosecution’s accounts on social media, as part of its efforts to promote legal culture among members of society and raise the level of public awareness of the laws, a story entitled “Some jokes begin with laughter and end with regret,” mentioning in its details that a person named Muhammad got to know another named Nasser, while They were on one of the farms belonging to a friend of theirs, and after a while a group was created via “WhatsApp” that included a group of young people, and on one occasion while they were on the farm, Nasser photographed Muhammad without his knowledge and treated his image in an inappropriate and immoral manner with the intention of joking, and he By placing the picture in the group on “WhatsApp”, Muhammad was ridiculed by everyone.

He pointed out that the published photo was immoral, so Muhammad filed a complaint against Nasser, for photographing him without his permission and treating his image in an offensive manner, which led to legal action being taken against the perpetrator.

The country’s courts dealt with a number of cases for people because of a joking phrase, photo or video clip, through chat applications, but they carried abuse and ridicule of others.

For his part, the legal advisor, Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif, warned individuals against rushing to direct abusive comments, false accusations, and insulting and slanderous expressions to others, through social media, noting that the Rumors and Cybercrime Law tightened the punishment for insulting and slander, with imprisonment and a fine.

And he indicated that insult is any word or adjective that exposes the other to contempt, or its purpose is to humiliate it, and its intent is to degrade his dignity, such as if one of them likens the other to a specific animal, or describes him with an adjective in which he disdains and underestimates his person, as a person who has his value and respect, or says to him, for example, “You A thief”, absolutely, without specifying a position or a reason. Al-Sharif pointed out that the crimes of insult and defamation have moved from reality to modern means and new technology, and it has become easy for anyone to insult or slander the other, while he is from a distance, through various social media.

He pointed out that the Rumors and Cybercrime Law criminalized in Article 43 such behavior, specifying a penalty of imprisonment and a fine of not less than 250 thousand dirhams and not more than 500 thousand dirhams, or one of these two penalties, for anyone who insults others, or Assign to him an incident that would cause him to be subject to punishment or contempt by others, using an information network, an information technology means, or an information system.

He drew attention to the observation that the legislator in cybercrime is more strict than what is the case in ordinary reality, and this purpose is to limit the idleness that occurs between users, and to regulate this human relationship between them, which is spread behind the walls of technology.

250

A fine of 1,000 dirhams and imprisonment for insulting and slander through social media.