We live surrounded by screens, but at what age should we begin to normalize their use? A recent study suggests that they should be limited, at least during the first year of life. The study was conducted on more than 7,000 babies and their respective mothers, and concluded that increased screen time is associated with delays in the development of communication and problem solving in later years.

The more exposure, the more evident the results. Thus, more than four hours of screen time per day was associated with delays in the development of communication and problem solving at ages two and four. The study, which has just been published in scientific journal NEVER Scientists from the University of Sendai (Japan), do not go so far as to affirm that the screens are directly responsible for this delay which, in any case, tends to fade after four years.

However, these results come to confirm previous research, which shows a relationship between the time that the little ones spend in front of the screen with their subsequent development. In 2019, given the scientific evidence, The World Health Organization (WHO) noted that babies under one year of age should completely avoid television, video games, mobile phones and tablets, while children between two and five should not consume more than an hour a day.

More information

The scientific theory is very clear, but putting it into practice is more complicated. Many parents use screens to distract young children while they try to manage their lives. And works. Screens are always close at hand, are a relatively inexpensive form of entertainment, and capture children’s attention like almost nothing else, allowing parents a little respite. All this makes it difficult to completely do without them when raising a child. Only one in four children under the age of two meet WHO standards, according to a meta-analysis of 95 studies.

“Screens often become caretakers and cover the space that families do not reach, many of them without being aware of these negative consequences,” explains Diana Oliver, author of the essay. precarious maternity. Oliver criticizes, on the one hand, the abuse we make of screens when raising. “It is a way that their presence is not noticed (so that they are not children after all) and that they do not bother,” he says in an exchange of messages. But at the same time he downloads the individual problem and includes it in a social context. “We should ask ourselves what conditions we have to breed,” he laments.

The Sendai University study also analyzes social conditions, concluding that they are crucial. “Mothers of children with high levels of screen time were characterized by being younger and having lower family income,” he reads among his conclusions. Educational level or postpartum depression are also factors that can trigger screen use, she points out. Growing up in front of the television, or mobile, deep down, is a matter of class.

Two decades of living with screens

Just 20 years ago, the only screen that presided over an average home was television, in some cases a desktop computer. But since then the technological explosion of mobiles, tablets and consoles has made its presence almost ubiquitous. Neuroscientists began studying the impact of screens on babies’ brains a few years ago, trying to combat or justify fears and prejudices with data. The problem is that many of these studies analyzed screens in a generic way, without differentiating between an educational video, a video call with a family member or a stream of viral clips from TikTok.

The present study also did not take into account the content that babies consume, but points out, pointing to previous analysis, that certain videos can have an educational aspect. “In fact, a previous meta-analysis showed that increased use [en general] screen time was associated with decreased language skills, while screen time spent on educational programs was associated with increased language skills,” the study notes.

Screens have only been around for a short time, and neuroscientists still don’t have all the answers. What seems clear is that physical and human experiences are what help them improve children’s social and cognitive skills. Screens can be a convenient substitute for these experiences, but they don’t have the same effect. This was explained by Patricia Kuhl, co-director of the Institute for Learning and Brain Sciences at the University of Washington, in a study by UNICEF: “What we have discovered is that babies under one year old do not learn from a screen. Even if you show them captivating videos, the difference in learning is extraordinary. You get great learning from a living human being, and you get zero learning from a machine.”

You can follow THE COUNTRY Health and Well-being in Facebook, Twitter and instagram.