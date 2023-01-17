Only occasionally do the two individuals suspected of abusing seven young babysitters blame themselves entirely. Nancy D. (54) from Heel says she always acted on behalf of Peter S. (59) from Herkenbosch, who was the master in their sadomasochistic relationship. S. says that it was a game between them, ‘ping pong’ between the two of them, and that she also engaged in sexual acts with the girls on her own initiative.

The two Limburgers will stand trial on Tuesday before the court in Den Bosch. In addition to the abuse of children between the ages of one and six, the Public Prosecution Service accuses them of making, distributing and possessing child pornography. All cases occurred from September 2019 to June 2021. Then, after a night out, the parents of a two-year-old girl saw on the CCTV footage from the nursery that D. had abused their daughter. He was arrested that night. Subsequent investigation revealed that the woman made video calls to S during the abuse. He was arrested the next day.

“Kabs” the two called their victims. That stood for leprechauns. They were abused on camera. In part of the cases it came to penetration. Sexual toys were also involved. Some of the children were put on fishnet stockings, were made up and/or blindfolded. D. sometimes masturbated in their presence. S. a number of times in response to the images he received.

Dating site

During the session, the two suspects carefully avoid each other’s gaze, they are a few meters apart. They will soon look ahead to the judges.

D. and S. got to know each other in January 2018 through a dating site. The relationship took on an SM character almost immediately. Among other things, D. had to crawl around, lick the toilet seat clean and drink her own urine. She called him “lord,” “daddy,” “master,” or “God.” He addressed her as “whore”, “slut” and “bitch bitch”, according to app traffic, among other things.

Their fantasies and behavior became more and more extreme. D. was stored in S.’s phone under the name of Ilse Koch, a notorious camp guard at Buchenwald concentration camp. He asked D. to save it in her phone as Höss, after Rudolf Höss, camp commander of Auschwitz. In mutual conversation, the two spoke of his “Aryan seed.”

They also discussed sex with animals and children among themselves. S. also suggested raping D.’s daughter, who was sixteen years old at the time. She later joined in that opportunity. In the summer of 2020, she tried to drug her daughter with “five to six blue pills” in a smoothie. The daughter became ill. According to the mother, abuse eventually went too far.

The relationship was also broken for a while. S. said he only wanted to start again if she would provide young meat.

Low babysitting rate

In the summer of 2019, the idea arose that D. would register as a babysitter with two organizations. When she applied, she emphasized that she had a Declaration on Behavior and that she was also active in the security industry. Her low hourly rate (later reduced again) made her even more attractive as a babysitter, according to the Public Prosecution Service.

The introductory talks with the parents were filmed, because S. and D. found that exciting. D. sometimes edited the abuse images from while babysitting before sending them to S. In other cases live video calls were made. Afterwards, the abuse was also conversation material, when D. and S. had telephone sex.

The first girl was a six-year-old, who later told her parents in fragments what she had experienced. After a break of a few months, D. consciously started looking for families with younger daughters who probably spoke less quickly. After the first girls, the abuse also took on more extreme forms.

During the session, D. and S. talked about all the events in a relatively matter-of-fact way. Sometimes they tell in the third person, as if talking about others. The public prosecutor, in particular, visibly fights her emotions while listening to the descriptions of the various cases of abuse.

D. confesses that she was not completely helpless. “I could also have said: ‘Hello sir, I’m gone.’ But something drew me. I felt like I had to give him something every now and then. My actual sexual pleasure only came when I was allowed to come to him.” She could ignore the girls’ screams and cries of fear and pain. They were sometimes shouted at with the blunt orders that D. and S. also used among themselves. “I don’t know why and how afterwards. I flipped a switch.”

S. paints a picture of the slow crossing of borders. In mutual conversations it was about the abuse by S. himself, but he himself swears that in reality he would never cross that border. According to him, D. adjusted her behavior towards the victims in a number of cases, because he “did not like that very rude”. D: Well, I have other examples. The judges also say that a different picture often emerges from the case file.

The substantive hearing will continue for another three days in the coming weeks. The court will rule on the case on March 13.