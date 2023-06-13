Abuses of the platform economy | Wolt starts using facial recognition technology to prevent abuse

The food courier platform Wolt says that it is introducing facial recognition technology, which aims to ensure the identity of the couriers.

Food ambassador platform Wolt says that he is introducing facial recognition technology in Finland, which aims to verify the identity of its senders from time to time.

The company did not publish on Tuesday his blog post agree that the messenger will be a person whose identity or right to work is certain.

Helsingin Sanomat reported in an article published at the end of April in the articlethat some of the food shipments run illegal transports on rented accounts, sometimes with non-existent fees.

Then Wolt’s Nordic country manager Henrik Pankakoski said that the company is developing various technical means that would make it possible to monitor the work of the messengers more precisely. According to Pankakoski, one of these options was facial recognition technology.

Wolt says that he considers facial recognition technology to be the most appropriate way to ensure that the courier who has been notified to the company makes the deliveries.

“In practice, courier partners occasionally receive a request to take a photo of themselves, which is compared to the identity document received from them at the beginning of the assignment relationship,” the company writes.

According to the company, the aim is to introduce facial recognition technology on all Wolt shipments in Finland during the rest of the year.

Wolt says that he has already used a counterfeit detection program in the past to ensure the authenticity of passports, IDs and license documents. It also says that it has carried out spot tests on messenger accounts that have been used on several devices.

In addition to this, the company says that it is developing its own analytics in order to better identify unauthorized sharing of accounts or other abuse.