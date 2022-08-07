Formula 1 has moved to France for the start of the ‘second round’ of the 2022 season. The second half of a fun and spectacular championship will start at the Paul Ricard circuit, which is generating a increasing public involvement, both at home in front of televisions and at circuits around the world. Unfortunately, however, the Circus has just returned from a Grand Prix, the one held two weeks ago in Austria, in which a part of the fans present in the stands went to the headlines for reasons that have little to do with sport. Many fans and especially female supporters have in fact reported, during the event and in the following days, that they have been victims of abuseviolence, discrimination and offenses committed by other spectators during the Red Bull Ring weekend.

A serious and reprehensible behavior that generated an official reaction from Formula 1 itself and from many teams. Among the most reactive in condemning the incident there was certainly Aston Martin, a team that has been very attentive in recent years on the issue of combating discrimination. Talking to reporters too Sebastian Vettel addressed the topic. The four-time world champion, who will retire at the end of the season, wanted to emphasize that this is not a problem that only concerns the new generation of fans. More simply, however, there is now a greater awareness on the part of those who are victims of abuse, who find the courage to report what happened.

“I believe there has always been abuse – recognized Vettel – but maybe now we’re starting to see a generation coming to the track and standing up, complaining and making noise. It is good to see that people have the courage to speak up and that we learn about these things. Because this is the only way we can act “. The problem of abuse and violence in sports facilities, however, is not limited only to F1. “I don’t think the situation will get worse. The truth, unfortunately, is that these episodes have been occurring for a long time in all major sporting events or major events “concluded Vettel.