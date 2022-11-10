“At the dawn of 32 years, 25 of which spent in the world of gymnastics, I want to say that I have had many positive experiences but also many negative ones”: from her Instagram profile, the blue champion of artistic gymnastics Vanessa Ferrari tells her experience and enters in the line of criticism of the management of athletes by rhythmic and aerobics instructors. “During my career – writes the gymnast – fortunately, however, I have also experienced some changes in my environment and I am sorry that even today there are places where these horrors occur. I know these aspects perfectly, I have said it several times, like many others I experienced food problems on my skin and at the age of 19 they sent me to a clinic in Verona and thanks to the support of experts and after a couple of years of path I managed to heal. So I invite anyone who suffers from it to get help because it is really fundamental “.

The insults on the weight and shape of the young athletes as well as various harassments and humiliations are at the center of an internal investigation by the Coni and the training center in Desio was commissioned following the rain of reports on the subject. “When the first news about the complaints from Rhythmic and Aerobic gymnasts appeared – writes Vanessa Ferrari – I was not at all surprised. Indeed, years ago I wrote a book in which I also talked about some of these aspects. I also had the opportunity to compare myself with the thoughts of other gymnasts and former gymnasts and I hope that finally we can definitively intervene so that gymnastics, the sport we love, without distinction of sections or levels, is clean ”.

The gymnast from Brescia expresses solidarity with those who have witnessed their discomfort: “We believe in what has been denounced and we are close to all of you, sport is made up of sacrifices and sacrifices but first of all, before any result, people come and their health “. “Having said that – she concludes – I am not looking for culprits and probably deep down people will never change, but by constantly talking about it and promptly denouncing it, I hope that those who commit these actions can be reasoned and choose the best way to act.