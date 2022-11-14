Gymnastics, according to the technical director Maccarani, the athletes who reported abuse are manipulated: “School and parents fault”

“How much worse can come out of the human nature”. This is the expression used by the technical director of the national rhythmic gymnastics team, Emanuela Maccarani, in commenting on the testimonies of the “two gymnasts”, the former blue butterflies Nina Corradini and Anna Basta who in recent days reported having suffered abuse, mistreatment and public humiliations in the Academy of Desio.

In a long audio message, reported by La Repubblica, Maccarani rejected any responsibility despite the dozens of complaints received in recent days, blaming “civil society, parental responsibility and basic school activity that does not train and does not prepare our kids to life ”.

“I think they are victims of the abuse of some adults or in any case of people also specialized in the various subjects who are close to them at the moment”, said the Italian national team director, regarding Corradini and Basta.

“I am a beautiful person, loyal and unassailable, not because of the titles I have but because of who I am. And it is for this reason that my tranquility is fortified by reality, ”he said in the six-minute Whatsapp audio addressed to other federal technical guidelines. “I have been driving all this for thirty years and if I am still here it is precisely because a lie or a lie has never come out of my mouth. This now will give me the clarity to reconstruct each step, because when you tell the distorted things then it is difficult to remember everything. On the other hand, when the facts are clear, the reconstruction is simpler. Thank you for all the support of almost all the people among you that I will not forget ”.

The sports manager, who will be heard in Desio by federal prosecutors next Friday, also asked for public statements to be stopped at the local level as well. “The request is to alert all your coaches and technicians who will now surely be besieged in small towns and cities by interviewers and newsagents who will do nothing but extrapolate small verbal expressions or small testimonies from other testimonies that go deeper. As for the top of the federation and my position as manager of the blue team, there will be no doubt that everything will be clarified ”.