Gloria Trevi is once again at the center of controversy. The Mexican singer surprised public opinion a week ago by suing for the first time her former agent and producer, Sergio Andrade, for the crime of rape. An accusation that arises a year after both were accused of corruption of minors in a Los Angeles court, by two women who requested anonymity, Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2. The accusations are not new, but a shadow that has haunted the singer for decades. The victims have to do with the sexual exploitation network that hid for years behind the musical training program promoted by Andrade. The producer used the figure of Gloria Trevi as bait to attract girls and adolescents. This week two other women, Jane Doe 3, “younger sister of Jane Doe 1,” and Jane Doe 4, filed a new civil appeal for sexual crimes against the artist and the producer, further deepening the hole and bringing back old ghosts from the past. .

Gloria Trevi, who for years has also recognized herself as a victim of Andrade, filed a civil countersuit on December 28 in California, as a resource to defend herself against the accusations of Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2. Trevi's role remains controversial in the chain of abuses of Andrade, who has already served a six-year prison sentence for kidnapping, sexual abuse and human trafficking. The artist was acquitted without charges in 2004, after spending four years in preventive detention.

The complainants, her former showgirls, insist that she was also responsible for the violence they experienced. In her new complaint, Trevi, 13 years younger than Andrade, maintains that she was also captured when she was a teenager and that she suffered the same abuse as the other girls: rapes, whippings, beatings, psychological violence and forced abortions, among other humiliations. The singer alleges that Andrade was the “true predator,” while she was a victim of “grotesque abuse calculated to break her spirit.” The artist has also indicated in her lawsuit that Andrade kept all the money she generated over the years. “Instead of having the luxurious lifestyle that would be expected of the 'Madonna of Mexico,' Trevi, in private, often wore old clothes and was sometimes forced to sleep naked for days on a frozen bathroom floor,” it said. read in the complaint.

The latest complaint in the judicial battle, that of Jane Doe 3 and Jane Doe 4, once again puts Trevi and Andrade in the spotlight, as the leaders of the sexual exploitation network. The new accusations come now thanks to a temporary law in the State of California that allows a review window for cases of sexual abuse against adults that tried to be covered up and that were committed years ago.

In her complaint, Jane Doe 3 says that Gloria Trevi told her that if she rejected Andrade's advances, her older sister would be expelled from the group. One day in 1995, when she was over 18 years old, but still a virgin, she was taken by the singer to the producer's room. “He pushed Jane Doe 3 inside and closed the door,” reads the document advanced by the magazine. Rolling Stone and to which this newspaper has had access. “Trevi stood by the door while Andrade sexually assaulted Jane Doe 3. When the attack ended, Jane Doe left the bedroom and Trevi told her, “Thank you, you just saved your sister, you won't regret it. [Andrade] “He is a wonderful man and he is the person I love the most,” the singer supposedly said.

The complainants allege that they were forced to participate in group sex with Andrade, where Trevi was his accomplice. “Defendant Andrade sexually assaulted plaintiff Jan Doe 3 and asked her to engage in sexual acts with him and the victims,” the lawsuit states. “Defendant Trevi willingly and enthusiastically joined the events and touched other women and girls of her own free will, without instructions from defendant Andrade.” The woman says that she was abused for years, until in 2000 the group was arrested in Brazil, following an international arrest warrant from Interpol.

The lawsuit also accuses dancer María Raquenel Portillo, known as “Mary Boquitas,” of sexual assault and recruiting young girls. “Jane Doe 3 was subjected for years to the submission, abuse, threats and violence of Trevi, Andrade and Raquenel,” the document states. Portillo, Andrade's second wife, recently told the podcast in closed mouth, produced by Univisión, how the producer married her when she was only 15 years old and followed the same scheme as with the others: he separated her from her family and subjected her to all kinds of beatings and humiliation. In a chilling passage, the woman tells how, one day, he even forced her to eat her own vomit.

“[Andrade] “He impregnated dozens of young women and girls and then, with the help of third parties, he forced or manipulated them to have an abortion,” reads Gloria Trevi's complaint. The singer has stated that in the 90s she was forced to have an abortion in the United States. “Such terminations of pregnancy were motivated, in part or in whole, to keep her sexual abuse secret,” the lawsuit says.

“Andrade played a sadistic game with these beatings: Trevi had to silently receive spankings and if she cried, sighed or showed signs of discomfort, he took it as an offense and the punishment began again. During the beatings, Trevi would faint. When he regained consciousness, he was on the ground and with Andrade on top of her, sexually abusing her,” continues the complaint filed by the artist. Trevi says that her mental, physical and sexual abuse pushed her to try to commit suicide once. In a statement shared with the media, she noted that all this time she has remained silent about the abuse to avoid reliving the “horrible experiences” she went through and “protect her children and her family.”

The singer has requested compensation from both Andrade and the plaintiffs Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2 for libel and points to one of those women as Andrade's “direct accomplice.” The producer, as if he were a ghost, has been lost track of for a long time, since his release from prison. He continues to live in Mexico and after prison he continued teaching music and acting classes. This week, entertainment journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante leaked that the producer would plead guilty to all charges in the United States and that he would point out Gloria Trevi as his accomplice.

For more than two decades, the case has raised eyebrows in public opinion and has been handled by the gossip press in Mexico with very little rigor and much morbidity. The media has never shown respect for the victims, on the contrary, they have focused on bringing out the most brutal details and encouraged confrontation between the victims to sell hours of television and magazine covers. The sensationalism and lack of perspective have accompanied the case, even though it is as serious as the sexual abuse committed by Jeffrey Epstein, Jean Succar Kuri, the La Luz del Mundo church or the NEXIVM sect. The last chapter of this story has yet to be written.

