A man who claimed to be a resident of a fast food company He was sentenced to eleven years in prison for abusing four womenthree of them for sexual assault and one for rape in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

According to the newspaper El País, the aggressor abused them between November 2020 and January 2021. The news was released through the Twitter of the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia, Spain, on March 1.

In addition, this man of Colombian nationality You will not be able to approach or have contact with any of them for 33 years, as stipulated in section 9 of the Court of Barcelona. He will also have probation for ten years after serving his sentence.

In fact, it is not the first time that the subject has been accused of committing a crime, since in 2013 he was expelled from Chile for attempted murder and threats against public officials.

As explained by the aforementioned media, the Colombian carried a false document in which he identified himself as a delivery man, studied the place where his victims lived, went there with the excuse of delivering an address and took advantage of them by touching their private parts. In fact, The Barcelona hearing forced the man to compensate his victims with a figure that adds up to 70,000 euros, equivalent to more than 360 million pesos..

The Central Unit of sexual assaults ‘Los Mossos’, in charge of studying cases of sexual assault and the way in which they should be treated from the legal point of view, which will guide the process that the aggressor and the victims of this story have.

