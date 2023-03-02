The thorny trees and dung-covered houses of Umoja village make it unlike any other in the Samburu region of north-eastern Kenya, except for one key detail: the absence of men. Since its founding more than 30 years ago, Umoja has served as a refuge for women from the Samburu community and beyond fleeing female genital mutilation, domestic abuse or child marriage.

“Before, they used to mistreat me, but now I feel free,” says Christine Sitiyan, 26, a mother of four who left her marriage because her husband physically assaulted her. Losing hope in the relationship, she first attempted to return to her hometown, but the cattle used as her dowry to secure her marriage had been stolen. “When I returned home, they sent me back to my husband because my mother had no animals to return to him,” says Sitiyan, adorned with a kaleidoscope of beads that Samburu women often wear. Her only option was to move to Umoja.

Three decades ago, Rebecca Lolosoli felt compelled to denounce the violence she suffered at home and witnessed against women in her heavily male-dominated society. When her defense was met with hostility, she and 15 other women banded together to form Umoja — which means unity — a town where men are off-limits.

It is now a prosperous, self-sufficient community of nearly 40 families, and the women earn money selling traditional beads to tourists and at a nearby campsite. As the town’s matriarch, time has not affected Lolosoli’s determination. “I am very proud to live in this village because now there is no one to stress me out, and my husband will not attack me here,” she says. “I live as a mother with children who fights for her rights against early marriages and female genital mutilation.”

The village is not without its problems: local men routinely steal their cattle. But Sitiyan is in no rush to let a man back into her life. “I don’t want to remarry because I had a bad time, they mistreated me. I had no rights and my children could not go to school, ”she explains. “Now, I am proud to be a mother.”

Life in Umoja, in pictures

Samburu tribe women who escaped gender-based violence stand outside a traditional mud dwelling, known as a manyatta, in Umoja village, where men are off limits, near Archers Post, in northern Samburu county, Kenya. MONICAH MWANGI (Reuters) These women from the Samburu tribe escaped female genital mutilation and other types of gender-based violence. In the image, they carry firewood on their heads to use as fuel in their village: Umoja. MONICAH MWANGI (Reuters) Residents in Umoja make trinkets from colored beads, which they then sell to tourists at a nearby campsite. MONICAH MWANGI (Reuters) Nalangu Lelosoli and Baina Lesanjir, both women from the Samburu tribe who escaped female genital mutilation and other gender-based violence, talk to children in the village of Umoja, where men are prohibited. MONICAH MWANGI (Reuters) Christine Sitiyan, a woman from the Samburu tribe who escaped gender-based violence, stands in the doorway of a traditional mud house in Umoja, where she lives. MONICAH MWANGI (Reuters) Umoja was founded 30 years ago by 15 women. Today about 40 families of mothers with their children reside here. MONICAH MWANGI (Reuters) Jane Nomuken, vice-president of the village of Umoja, sings among the women of the Samburu tribe who inhabit the village. MONICAH MWANGI (Reuters) The women build and repair deteriorating houses in the village. MONICAH MWANGI (Reuters) Nalangu Lelosoli and Baina Lesanjir, both women of the Samburu tribe, speak with children of Umoja, children of its female inhabitants. MONICAH MWANGI (Reuters) The village is not without its problems: local men routinely steal their cattle. But they feel free and do not think about admitting men into their life or their village. MONICAH MWANGI (Reuters) Umoja’s neighbors sing, but they weren’t always happy. Most have escaped violent situations. “Before, they used to mistreat me, but now I feel free,” says Christine Sitiyan, 26, a mother of four, who left her marriage because her husband physically assaulted her. MONICAH MWANGI (Reuters) Umoja’s neighbors now feel safe. In the image, they participate in a traditional dance between the houses of the village. MONICAH MWANGI (Reuters)

report of Jefferson Kahinju and Monica Mwangi; writing of hereward holland; edition of Bernadette Baum.

You can follow PLANETA FUTURO on Twitter, Facebook and instagramand subscribe here to our newsletter.