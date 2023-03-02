The thorny trees and dung-covered houses of Umoja village make it unlike any other in the Samburu region of north-eastern Kenya, except for one key detail: the absence of men. Since its founding more than 30 years ago, Umoja has served as a refuge for women from the Samburu community and beyond fleeing female genital mutilation, domestic abuse or child marriage.
“Before, they used to mistreat me, but now I feel free,” says Christine Sitiyan, 26, a mother of four who left her marriage because her husband physically assaulted her. Losing hope in the relationship, she first attempted to return to her hometown, but the cattle used as her dowry to secure her marriage had been stolen. “When I returned home, they sent me back to my husband because my mother had no animals to return to him,” says Sitiyan, adorned with a kaleidoscope of beads that Samburu women often wear. Her only option was to move to Umoja.
Three decades ago, Rebecca Lolosoli felt compelled to denounce the violence she suffered at home and witnessed against women in her heavily male-dominated society. When her defense was met with hostility, she and 15 other women banded together to form Umoja — which means unity — a town where men are off-limits.
It is now a prosperous, self-sufficient community of nearly 40 families, and the women earn money selling traditional beads to tourists and at a nearby campsite. As the town’s matriarch, time has not affected Lolosoli’s determination. “I am very proud to live in this village because now there is no one to stress me out, and my husband will not attack me here,” she says. “I live as a mother with children who fights for her rights against early marriages and female genital mutilation.”
The village is not without its problems: local men routinely steal their cattle. But Sitiyan is in no rush to let a man back into her life. “I don’t want to remarry because I had a bad time, they mistreated me. I had no rights and my children could not go to school, ”she explains. “Now, I am proud to be a mother.”
