W.een a total of eleven rapes and one sexual assault on female patients, an obstetrician in France was sentenced to twelve years in prison. A court in the southern French department of Hérault set the sentence for 49-year-old Lionel Charvin on Friday evening. The prosecutor had previously demanded the maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for the man.

Prosecutor Albert Cantinol said that Charvin had misappropriated his patients under the “guise of familiarity”. “He made them victims caught in their guilty feelings.” The obstetrician did not shy away from “taking advantage of vulnerable women” who had turned to him during their pregnancy or after the birth.

Charvin replied ambiguously

From the point of view of the court, Charvin committed his acts between 2013 and 2016. During the preparation for the birth and after the birth, he is said to have tricked his patients into believing medical interventions in order to sexually abuse them.

Charvin was “speechless” and apologized to the victims before the verdict was announced. When asked by the presiding judge and the lawyers, he replied ambiguously: “Of course I have noticed the suffering of the patients and I am sorry. I bear part of the responsibility for this suffering, but at no point did I intend it. I adored these patients. “

Charvin’s legal representative, Maryse Pechevis, brought up potential gender-based discrimination against her client in her defense speech. “Would Lionel Charvin have been accused too if he were a woman?” She asked. Charvin’s only goal was to restore the physical functioning of his patients and their well-being.

Many of Charvin’s victims stated that they felt “paralyzed” during the abuses and that they initially did not dare to go public with it. Everyone spoke of a massive breach of trust that occurred at a time when they were particularly vulnerable.

A psychiatric assessor concluded that Charvin was an “occasional offender” with a “perverse” personality. The accused’s childhood was characterized by domestic violence, alcoholism and multiple incest.