A girl’s complaint led to the arrest of Horacio “N” yesterday, the alleged murderer of Karla Pamela, the minor’s mother.

Karla, 28, and her daughters, ages 3 and 5, were last seen on August 23 in the Tláhuac Municipality, reported the head of the capital’s Attorney General’s Office (FGJ), Ulises Lara.

In a situation unrelated to the disappearance, the next day preventive police officers saw Horacio “N”, Karla’s ex-partner, struggling with two girls, whose injuries were visible, on the streets of the Santa Martha Acatitla neighborhood, in Iztapalapa. Faced with the possible commission of a crime against the minors, they approached.

“According to the police report, although the individual claimed that the girls had been mistreated by their mother, one of them, with great courage, reported to the police that the individual mistreated them and that he had taken the life of her mother,” Lara said.

At that time, the man, who is not related to the girls, was arrested and brought before the Public Prosecutor’s Office agent to continue the investigations. One of the minors was placed under the protection of the Prosecutor’s Office and another is hospitalized as a result of the injuries allegedly caused by Horacio “N”. On Sunday, FGJ personnel went to a home in the Emiliano Zapata Colony where they found Karla’s body, she had various injuries. Due to the attacks that Horacio “N” allegedly committed against the girls, on Tuesday he was linked to the process for the crimes of attempted femicide and equivalent family violence. While yesterday the arrest warrant was served on him inside the Eastern Prison for his alleged responsibility in the femicide. “We have various testimonies and expert opinions from the General Coordination of Forensic Investigation and Expert Services that have allowed us to strengthen the investigation, with the aim of seeking a punishment, moreover exemplary, against Horacio ‘N’,” said Lara.