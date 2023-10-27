“Abused during satanic rituals”: foster parents acquitted

They were acquitted “because the fact does not exist” the two foster parents accused in Milan of having forced a young girl who had just turned 18, hosted in their home, to suffer sexual violence for 15 years, from 2000 to 2015, also in “a context of satanic rites and black masses”. As reported by Ansa, the preliminary hearing judge established it Sofia Fioretta, who judged the two with the abbreviated trial. The Milanese prosecutor Stefano Ammendolahead of the investigation, had asked for sentences of up to 8 years.

The woman’s story: “Abuse by several men with white tunics and incisions on the back and legs”

According to what emerged from the investigations, the two defendants were defended by lawyers Luigi De Mossi and Francesco Poggi, they would have exercised “powers corresponding to those of property rights” over women. Since 2005, the young woman, now 41 years old, was allegedly the victim of abuse during satanic rites and black masses, in which “several unidentified men” who wore “white tunics and hoods” took part, also in a “studio soundproof recording” and the presence of “an upside down crucifix”. In that context, the woman was also subjected to “torture” and injured with a knife with “incisions on her back and legs”. The foster parents were acquitted of all charges. The lawyer Massimo Rossi, the woman’s lawyer, who was a civil party in the trial, states that the acquittal sentence is “an insult” to her client. “For the first time she was believed and now she is in hell again. I won’t tolerate this – he underlined -, I will fight to the end”.

