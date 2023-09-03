Abused by the babysitter, she gets pregnant at 13

Pregnant at 13 after being abused by babysitter. The story came to light after a rush to the hospital for a sudden stomach ache, which led to the discovery of her pregnancy. The young woman from Rome, now 14, had managed to hide it for more than seven months.

Faced with the evidence, he told his parents about the relationships he had with the 30-year-old boy who sometimes came to the house in the Battistini area to babysit his younger brother. The man, who comes from the same country as the young woman’s family, would also work as a gardener at some institutes.

The story told by the 14-year-old, according to reports from Il Messaggero, was followed by a complaint for sexual assault. The documents have been sent to the juvenile prosecutor who is awaiting the outcome of the tests to proceed against the man. In the coming days, the young woman will be heard in a protected hearing.