In the incident Friday evening, seven enforcers were injured, four are even seriously injured, according to enforcement. They suffered a broken arm and head injuries. The boas wanted to check a vehicle in the Seghwaert district around midnight during their shift. That got completely out of hand. In the end, three people were apprehended by enforcers, one was arrested by the police. Three persons aged 18, 20 and 25 are suspected of assault and insult, a 54-year-old man of insult.