“He was courting me wildly. My husband had left me for a few months and I thought I’d give him a chance. A sane person thinks this, he doesn’t think: if it doesn’t go well, he’ll kill me ». Lydia he is 51 years old and comes from the province of Catania. She met the man who allegedly tried to kill her when she was 40. He worked in a bar and “wore a beautiful mask”. Attentive and present, he showed that he wanted to be with her at all times, so much so that he woke up at 5 in the morning to accompany her to work “even if it wasn’t necessary”. In the evening, at home, he had dinner ready and candles lit. Attentions that were also a way of repaying the fact that Lidia, after moving to Catania to work as a flight attendant at the airport, had agreed to move in together paying the rent of the entire apartment, because in the meantime he had lost the job. In the city, they told each other, he’d have a better chance of finding a new one. «I asked for a loan of 10,000 euros to deal with this change. He wanted to come with me. I only found out later that she was doing it to control me ».

Lidia can’t say if hers was love, but the constant attentions gave her the impression that he cared a lot about her. “I was involved with this person who initially treated me so well. I was fragile, he was the only foothold. But they can’t keep the mask that much.” The mask starts to come down with the first slap, which comes when she refuses to show him her cell phone. Then with her constant quarrels and insinuations about her alleged lovers. “At one point I couldn’t find the money I had saved up for car insurance. At the beginning she said to me: “You distracted who knows where you put them“. Then she admitted that she had taken them and thrown them away because she “who knows how I had earned them”. According to him, other men gave them to me. I replied: “You will understand, 700 euros, I’m not even good at doing that”. While retracing the passages of the story that would have changed her life forever, Lidia manages to play down, but finds constant justifications with herself for what happened to her, letting the sense of guilt shine through for not having realized she was facing a violent person. “I didn’t see, I was fragile, I forgave him, I thought he was in good faith,” she repeats. “My mother told me he didn’t like her, my mother didn’t deserve this pain.”

Trip to Tindari

Pain comes on a June night, when he suggests a trip to Tindari to visit the black Madonna, of that color because it was made with ebony wood. At that time the two no longer lived together: she had told him that they would only get back together if he changed. «On our way back, we leave my sister first, who came with us. I had to go home to my village, but there was traffic and she asks me if she can spend a few hours at my house to let it flow. If I said no, she would have told me I was expecting my lover.’ The stopover for a couple of hours becomes a dinner, then he stays to watch a film and finally asks her to stay the night. Lydia accepts. “How was I to know she was going to kill me?” After going to the bathroom, “he comes back with a cast-iron grill with a wooden handle and starts hitting me from the nape of my neck to my left shoulder,” she says. “He used scissors to stab me. He opened my left eyebrow up to my cheekbone. I thought I lost an eye. He tried to strangle me. I asked him: “Why do you want to kill me?”. He just had a mean look on his face.’ After about 25 minutes of being attacked, he stops. Lidia bleeds and suffers several wounds, but she pretends not to be afraid to calm him down. «I thought that in cases of kidnapping you always need a mediator. I started talking to him in a quiet voice hoping he would go away. We stayed like this for over two hours, the longest of my life. When he left the house I locked myself up, called 118 and then my mother ».

Lidia’s trauma did not slip away together with the water that washed away her blood in the hospital “burning like thorns”. And not even when, a few hours later, the police found her attacker and arrested him. Or when, after he agreed to a deal to speed things up, the man was sentenced to four and a half years for attempted murder and kidnapping. Because when he got house arrest he went back to writing and following her. After returning to prison to finish serving his sentence, the sentence ended in 2017 and Lidia began to apply pressure by giving interviews and going on TV. «A new trial began while he was about to leave, he returned to prison to serve five months of pre-trial detention for stalking, this time with an ordinary ritual. During the trial she was humiliated, judged, harassed, ridiculed and offended by her lawyers, so much so that at times it felt like a joke. In September 2022 they informed me that the process could not continue. I still don’t have the papers, but the problem is that I had only made reports and not complaints. I was so devastated that I went to a psychologist and psychiatrist, I suffer from post traumatic stress. I haven’t slept in years.” Today Lidia has a new partner and 7-year-old twins, but her labor is never over. She feels that she has not managed to conquer a dignified life for herself and for her family, that she has not been supported after the violence suffered in a path that does not end in court, but she continues in everyday life. Where, however, the State and the associations are absent.

Not enough support

“It is true that in Italy there are many associations, unfortunately, however, not all Regions are covered in the same way, and sometimes even those within the same Region do not work in synergy, so there are problems in case management”, he explains to TPI Elizabeth Aldrovandi, lawyer and president of the Victim Support Observatory and Lombardy Region Guarantor for the protection of crime victims. “Regions like Lombardy and Emilia Romagna are 100 percent covered by anti-violence networks, others, like Sicily or Calabria, are not,” she continues. Among the results obtained by the Observatory, which carries out an institutional activity through hearings in the Justice Commissions of the House and Senate, there are the extension of the sentence for sexual violence from 6 to 12 years and the period in which complaint from 6 to 12 months, the reform of the abbreviated procedure which prohibits it for crimes punished with life imprisonment – such as femicides – the introduction of the red code in 2019, the crime of permanent facial deformation with corrosive substances, the “revenge porn ” and the compulsion or inducement to marry. In view of the achievements achieved in terms of the penal code, however, there is still a lack of a homogeneous support network throughout the national territory for men and women who are mistreated and who need to be adequately helped and compensated.

“The state asked me to do something and I did it: I reported. But what did he do for me?» asks Lidia, who hasn’t found a new job since she left her job at the airport. «At 51, no shop would take me to work as a sales assistant, and in any case I can’t stand up for 12 hours. Sometimes I do some substitute in high school or middle school. I haven’t had any compensation from anyone, now I don’t pay for medical visits because I’m exempt from income, but they’ve never given me anything. When I tried to open an association for victims of violence, nobody supported me». In 2018 Lidia launched a petition to include women victims of violence in protected categories, to ensure that companies obtain facilitations from their hiring, as happens for example for ex-convicts. But this attempt also failed. «Why do I have to see the ex-convicts in the ecological oases and I, a graduate, can’t even get a cleaning job at the municipality? They take precedence over everything and we? The State tells me: report. But how many women were killed after reporting? What happens after the complaint? They are helped, we are abandoned», concludes Lidia. According to data from the Viminale, in 2021 there were 22,602 ill-treatments against family members and cohabitants, of which 82 percent against women: an increase of 30 percent compared to 2018. In the same year, there were 5,004 sexual assaults, of which 92 percent against women, 2 percent more than in 2018. Persecutory crimes 17,539.

For Cain and for Abel

“Complaints of sexual violence, stalking and abuse in the family have increased since 2019 because probably thanks to the red code many victims feel safer to report”, explains Aldrovandi. But there are still many battles to carry on. One of these concerns precisely the re-education and reintegration of the victims. “When you suffer such a serious crime, even the thought of going out alone stops you. Dynamics are unleashed that are not considered. But we are only marginally interested in the victims», continues the lawyer. Today the association is trying to introduce compulsory work in prison, already adopted in Germany for convicts deemed psychologically and physically fit, «to financially support the victims of the crime, who very often do not get adequate compensation. When sexual violence is perpetrated by a destitute, the victim will obtain compensation from the state of up to 25,000 euros spread over five years. What will be done with it?», continues the guarantor. “A rehabilitated convict means one less victim once he gets out of prison, the re-education of the victims is a battle fought not only for Cain, but also for Abel”, he concludes.

When S. (invented name) arrived at the psychiatric center where Gina worked, he was 21 years old and had already been convicted of sexual assault against a woman. She, who is now 54 years old, worked as a social-health worker within the structure. One evening the boy was agitated, Gina was on duty and had tried to calm him down. She could not imagine that after a while she would come back with a knife, she would tie, gag, stab and rape her inside her car. “He kicked and punched me, I had five broken ribs, lacerated muscles,” she tells a TPI. For her too, as for Lidia, the pain and difficulties did not end with the arrival of help. «It all started from there, and I still fight today. I had a son the same age as the rapist, we were all hurt, he was a domino. The first three years I was a dead man walking, then slowly I tried to react with the help of drugs and psychologists, but you have to find the strength. Luckily I had family behind me. But everything I’ve worked for throughout my life I’m spending on medical expenses, psychiatrists, I had to resort to lawyers to get the severance pay, which I’m still waiting for ». The only support that Gina has obtained in recent years, in addition to that of her family, has been that provided by the Observatory for victims of violence. «My point of reference is Dr. Aldrovandi, but otherwise I have been abandoned. After everything I’ve been through I find myself out of work. I have not been protected in any way by anyone, nor supported for expenses. If I manage to tell my story I get angry and it all comes back to me – continues Gina with a broken voice – The state does not exist, there are no institutions. There is only you and your problems».