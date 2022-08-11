ABN Amro customers who had paid too much interest on revolving credit earn a higher compensation than previously established. That binding decision the Financial Services Complaints Institute (Kifid) did on Thursday. ABN Amro previously set aside 340 million euros to meet duped customers, but that will not be enough after a successful appeal by claims organization Geld interests.

Like Rabobank and ING, ABN Amro allowed the variable interest rate associated with a revolving credit to deviate too much from the market interest rate. For example, the bank’s customers can expect that the variable interest rate on their loans will not remain high if the market interest rate falls sharply. That did happen in 2009, says chairman Rob Goedhart of Geldbelangen. The European Central Bank implemented a sharp fall in interest rates that year, but customers of ABN, Rabobank and ING did not notice anything.

Interest-on-interest

It had been established for some time that affected customers would receive compensation for this, but opinions about how this compensation should be calculated differed. Central to the disagreement was whether or not to take ‘interest-on-interest’ into account. Both ABN Amro and ING took the line that a customer who — for example — paid twenty euros too much interest in May 2010 should now get twenty euros back. “Ridiculous,” says Goedhart.

Goedhart thinks that “even a nitwit understands that it should be more” — and Kifid was right. After all: anyone who paid twenty euros too much in interest in May 2010 paid interest in June that year on an amount that was twenty euros too high. In July, the overpayment of interest increased even further. ABN Amro must now still pass on the so-called interest-on-interest in the compensation scheme, something that only Rabobank has done for the time being.

According to calculations by Money interests, victims of the Kifid ruling receive on average half more compensation. According to the same calculations, this would cost ABN Amro approximately 170 million euros extra. Goedhart says there are “tens of thousands” of customers; the ABN Amro spokesperson was not immediately available to verify that number. A spokesman for ABN Amro has informed the ANP news agency that he first wants to study the ruling before the bank responds substantively to the verdict.