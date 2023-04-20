Rosfinmonitoring drew attention to the risks of abuse with the use of housing certificates. The support measure began to be used not to purchase real estate, but to receive its monetary equivalent. The service issued an information letter about this, Izvestia got acquainted with the document.

The service message contains indications of suspicious transactions. Among them – the purchase of real estate for a short period of time with its subsequent sale, the purchase of housing at a lower cost than a housing certificate, the buyer’s disinterest in the location of the object.

Rosfinmonitoring told Izvestia that realtors revealed signs of abuse in late 2022 – early 2023. Market participants reported this to the service. Financial intelligence accumulated information, and then compiled an informational message for individual entrepreneurs and companies that act as intermediaries in real estate transactions.

However, Rosfinmonitoring noted that at the moment the scheme is not systemic.

