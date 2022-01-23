Home page politics

Tessa Ganserer has been in the German Bundestag since 2021. © Dwi Anoraganingrum/Imago

Eddy about the green trans politician Tessa Ganserer. One initiative suspects electoral fraud. The Greens defend the MPs from Bavaria.

Berlin – The Greens are committed to equality between men and women. The party leadership has therefore introduced a women’s quota, through which women are equally represented in important offices or in the Bundestag. MP Tessa Ganserer is one of them.

Ganserer moved into the Bundestag in 2021 – and, together with Nyke Slawik (Greens), is one of the first trans-politicians in the German Bundestag. So far, that has basically bothered nobody, but now the scent of the initiative gender matters an “abuse of the women’s quota” and even speaks of electoral fraud. The website of the group founded by “women’s movement feminists” states: “There is a man in parliament who does not have a mandate.” The topic became public because the feminist magazine “Emma” (Alice Schwarzer) dealt with it in detail in an article lit. The Greens reacted angrily.

Tessa Ganserer: Initiative attacks Green politician

Ganserer is listed as a woman in the Bundestag. The initiative is disturbing that Ganserer did not operationally adjust the sex and never officially changed the civil status. The identity card therefore contains the original first name. However, Ganserer does not want to change the gender. “A penis is not per se a male sexual organ,” said the Green politician taz. For years, Ganserer has been fighting for people to be able to determine their gender themselves, even without an operation.

This view disturbs the initiative. “Ganserer claims to be a woman and has given herself the name Tessa.” Emma magazine wrote: “So instead of a woman, there is now a person in this seat who is physically and legally a man, but who is himself ‘feels’ as a woman.” Ganserer sat in the Bavarian state parliament for eight years and came out as a transgender woman in 2018. One speaks of trans identity when the gender identity does not correspond to the gender at birth.

Tessa Ganserer was born in Zwiesel, Lower Bavaria. Ganserer ran for the federal elections in the Nuremberg-North constituency and entered the Bundestag with position 13 on the state list. © Tobias Hase/dpa

Dispute over the transsexual law: Ampel plans changes

There is also criticism of the Greens. “People and the media should get used to the fact that the category of gender is to be redefined in our legal system: Who is a woman and who is a man should no longer be based on objectively ascertainable, physical and biological characteristics, but on a ‘gender’ or ‘ Gender identity’, which is based on a subjective feeling that feeds on stereotypes and gender clichés,” says the initiative.

And further: “The Greens are pursuing the strategy of actually introducing the self-definition of gender, although there is no legal basis for it.” The legal gender can be changed according to the Transsexual Act. But Ganserer didn’t do that. However, the Greens see no contradiction in this. The third sentence of the party’s women’s statute states: “The term ‘women’ includes everyone who defines themselves that way.” .”

By the way, the traffic light coalition wants to change the transsexual law. The coalition agreement states: “We will abolish the transsexual law and replace it with a self-determination law.”

Tessa Ganserer: Greens criticize “disrespectful” initiative

The initiative and parts of the reporting triggered massive criticism within the Greens. Numerous MPs positioned themselves under the hashtag “Solidarity with Tessa”. Ricarda Lang, candidate for party chairmanship, wrote: “I am very glad that in Tessa Ganserer we have a smart woman, a good environmental and transport politician and an important voice for a diverse society in our parliamentary group.” Schäfer wrote: “Trans* women are women. Not even defamatory reporting can change that.” The Green Youth of Bavaria wrote: “Woman is who defines himself as a woman.”

Green parliamentary group leader Britta Haßelmann and queer political spokeswoman Ulle Schauws said daily mirror: “It is tremendously disrespectful to speculate about and denounce a person’s physicality. That betrays all the basic values ​​of the women’s movement of self-determination and physical integrity. A decision is still pending. (as)