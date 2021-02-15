Angela Merkel and her Corona policy are under criticism. Two scientists speak up independently and certify that the Chancellor has the Cuba Syndrome.

Update, 3:06 p.m .: Infectiologist Matthias Schrappe is also firmly against the federal corona policy – and accuses the federal government of one-dimensionality in the selection of its advisors. He certifies the Cuba Syndrome to the Chancellor. The 66-year-old met other scientists in the platform “Corona strategy“Joined forces and calls for more specific solutions than lockdown.

“The problem with lockdown is that you can use it to improve the numbers. But what do you do when you want to quit again? ”Explains Schrappe. Because after the end of the lockdown, increasing numbers can be expected. Contact bans alone are “not adequate according to all the rules of infection science”. Because while the number of infections is falling nationwide, the mortality of those over 80 is increasing.

Infectiologist Schrappe criticizes Chancellor for Corona policy: “Merkel suffers from Cuba Syndrome”

Instead, politicians have to experiment more and also admit mistakes: “If Ms. Merkel would say: We haven’t been able to do this very well so far. We’re going to make a fresh start and for that we need all of you – the mood and willingness to take part would immediately improve again. ”Currently, people are rather annoyed by the prohibitions and threats and are looking for loopholes.

He would be very happy to advise the Chancellor, Schrappe explains in an interview. But Angela Merkel buried herself in a tunnel. “In risk research, the Cuba syndrome is called when a leadership group only surrounds itself with people who all have the same opinion.” So there could only be a continuation of the mistakes.

Angela Merkel: Unexpected corona attack – Leopoldina member attests “political abuse of science”

First report from February 15, 11.06 a.m .: Munich – In a statement dated December 8, 2020, the National Academy of Sciences, called Leopoldina for short, called for a tough lockdown in order to get the infection rate in the corona pandemic under control again. A few days later, the federal and state governments decided on the second hard lockdown. With a little delay, this leads to severe criticism from within our own ranks.

It is “a very clear example of the political abuse of science”, criticizes Michael Esfeld. In the image-Zeitung, the economic philosophy professor is harshly in court with the politics of Angela Merkel, Markus Söder and Co., but also with the Leopoldina itself, of which he is a member.

Merkel’s Corona experts under fire: Leopoldina member issues violent reprimand – “Not giving up science”

It is not the job of science to demand a lockdown, says Esfeld. “Science can find out that there is a causal link between smoking and lung cancer. But to conclude that no one should smoke anymore is not the task of science, ”the 55-year-old is quoted as saying.

Esfeld goes even further. In any case, the government is currently only seeking advice from those scientists who say what the government wants to hear. The dispute is linked to an incident from Bavaria to Bavaria: The business ethicist Christoph Lütge was thrown from the Bavarian Ethics Council after repeatedly criticizing the Free State’s corona policy.

By the way: with our brand new politics newsletter you will always be kept informed about national and international political events.

Corona policy in Germany: economic philosopher railed against Leopoldina colleagues – “harnessed for propaganda”

Esfeld says of other colleagues: “These scientists let themselves be hired by the government for propaganda.” That harms the reputation of science and leads to populist backlashes. Many people could turn away from science because of this, he says.

In December, the Leopoldina “should have mapped the state of the debate” instead of specifying the direction of march, Esfeld explained image – So also take into account positions that focus on protecting risk groups. But the federal government is instrumentalizing the advisory experts to determine public opinion. The Chancellery “could never (…) have enforced the corona policy in Germany in a transparent, public and critical discourse,” said Esfeld. (ma)