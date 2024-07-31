The questioning of Rosanna Natoli, the CSM councilor, former member of the disciplinary section, summoned for Wednesday 31 by the Roman magistrates, to be heard in relation to the accusations of revealing official secrets and abuse of office for which she was entered in the register of suspects, has been postponed to a date to be determined.

Attorney Giuseppe Valentino, Natoli’s defense attorney, sent a written communication to Fabrizio Tucci, the prosecutor in charge of the investigation, in which he asked for and obtained a postponement of the preliminary investigation.

The meeting with Fascietto Sivilli and the notice of investigation

The case was opened after a recording of a meeting between the CSM councilor and the magistrate Maria Fascetto Sivillo, who had been sentenced in the first instance by the Messina court, to discuss her ongoing disciplinary proceedings.

Piemme opens a “model 45” after Carlo Taormina’s complaints

At the same time, the Roman prosecutors have opened a form 45 file, without suspects and without any hypothesis of crime, after the complaint filed by the lawyer Carlo Taormina, defender of Fascetto Sivillo, in which the criminal lawyer hypothesizes falsehood against the entire disciplinary section of the CSM.

