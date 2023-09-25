On Monday, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) demanded a prison sentence of 4.5 years on appeal against the mother of the boy who was discovered seriously neglected and emaciated at a campsite near Winterswijk in the summer of 2017.

German Jessica T. (40) is suspected of seriously neglecting and abusing her then 8-year-old son Jaden. She is also said to have unlawfully deprived him of his freedom.

According to the Public Prosecution Service, the woman operated together with the boy’s father. The court in Zutphen sentenced both parents to prison terms of three years in 2018. Both the Public Prosecution Service and the parents appealed against that ruling.

The Public Prosecution Service did this because it could not agree with the level of the sentence imposed: the public prosecutor had initially demanded prison sentences of 5 years. Father Udo D. was sentenced to 4.5 years in prison on appeal in September 2020. The appeal case against the mother was previously postponed because she was still serving a sentence in Germany for assaulting another son. See also Lanz puts Green Minister Özdemir through the wringer on ZDF: “Hofreiter is an expert

The father has partly confessed to the abuse and neglect of his son, the mother denies it and says she never knew anything about it. The previous conviction for child abuse in her home country speaks against her.

Locked in a coffin

The case came to light in July 2017. The family with father, mother, two daughters and the 8-year-old son stayed at a campsite in Winterswijk. One morning the boy had broken into the tent of another camping guest. There he ate from the refrigerator. The boy was naked and looked dirty and seriously emaciated. He also had welts on his wrists and ankles.

Research into WhatsApp messages and photos that the parents sent to each other showed that the boy was locked up for months in a garden box of 1.20 meters long and 50 centimeters wide in the awning. According to his parents, the boy had to be punished and was also allegedly tied up, kicked and beaten. See also Lambrecht wants to "target Putin"

The Dutch Forensic Institute (NFI) investigated the boy’s physical condition. This showed that he was malnourished and much too small for his age. He had several fungal infections on his legs and toes that made it difficult for him to walk.

Disgraceful

On Monday, the Advocate General reflected extensively on the suffering that Jessica T. Jaden has caused. “Disgraceful, heartless and distressing. The suspect had a duty to care for her son. She and her father as parents were supposed to provide a safe, loving and healthy environment. They have done exactly the opposite. Undoubtedly, their son will carry the negative consequences for the rest of his life,” the prosecutor said.



Watch our most popular news videos in the playlist below:

