The gem of neighborhood poetry that the Bersuit gave with its “Argentinity on the stick” It includes the dulce de leche, the collective and other myths, but omits the culture of accommodation, which is not a myth. The abuse of that very Creole custom that the Government made this summer would have crept in as an ironic grimace if it had not been that the anti-Covid vaccines are destined to travel the thin limit that divides life from death.

The outrage was transversal: it crossed the ruling party, opponents and indifferent who stopped being so. Beyond that sectors of Kirchnerism that also exercised the privilege have been bothered by the dissemination of the fact and not because it has happened.

So, after the scandal, Alberto Fernández dedicates all his efforts to the damage containment. The opposition leadership is squeezing its brains to define what response to give beyond the discursive repudiation. It’s an election year, and out of that equation will come the magnitude of stumbling-block costs.

The 27F protests in the main urban centers of the country provoked a manual response from La Rosada (“they are always the same”) and another less predictable of the partners of Together for Change, its most feared adversaries.

For starters, it was the first of the ten “banners” against the management of the Frente de Todos in which there were almost as many referents inside as outside the list of adherents.

In other words, in the internal analysis, the weight of those who believe that it is time to stand next to the most complaining sectors of society, so as not to lose them along the way, in the face of those who insist that it is not appropriate to stir up the anger in the streets, at the risk of moving away from the moderate or independent fringes that tend to define polarized electoral issues.

Those who were once again left out of the street call are mostly those who hold executive positions (Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, the three radical governors, almost all the mayors). In addition to the need to maintain ties with the Government, many of them consider that the hard votes will come alone and the moderate ones are the ones that must be conquered.

There were also differences among those who attended. On the one hand, those who were part of the call (hard macrismo), those who anticipated their attendance in a personal capacity (legislators from the PRO, the UCR and the Civic Coalition). And those who joined at the last minute, when they saw that a foul could mean a cost as high as the one that Alberto will surely have to pay. Although the amount remains to be seen.